Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable Celebrating Daughter Birdie's Birthday Alongside Eric Johnson: 'What Happened To Her?'
Jessica Simpson celebrated daughter Birdie’s birthday by showing off an adorable photo of herself, the 4-year-old and hubby Eric Johnson — but despite their smiles, fans quickly took to the comments to point out that the superstar doesn’t look like her normal self.
“Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers 🔊 very familiar if I do say so myself 😜,” the mom-of-three wrote on the Instagram post.
Despite the tot's adorable face, the majority of the comments were focused on the actress' looks.
“What happened to her? She looks different,” one user said, while another added, “Jessica either start eating or stop the injections, you’re a beautiful woman naturally please stop.”
“Does her family not see it?? 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” a concerned user wrote.
Another took a dig at the 42-year-old by commenting, “When your toddler weighs more then you 😢.”
“Someone needs a lifesaving intervention,” added another.
As OK! previously reported, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s inner circle is also troubled by her shrinking figure.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," an insider revealed.
"Jessica's naturally curvy," the source added. "It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
The fashion mogul divulged her insecurities related to weight in her 2020 memoir, Open Book.
Simpson revealed she was being pushed by music executives to start using weight loss pills as early as 17.
"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up," the reality TV personality penned.
"Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat," the Texas native wrote in an old dairy entry.
"Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?" the star asked herself at the time. "Last week I read back to my journals from 1999 and I beat myself up about how fat I am before I even gave the world a chance to."