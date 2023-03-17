Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable Celebrating Daughter Birdie's Birthday Alongside Eric Johnson: 'What Happened To Her?'

Jessica Simpson celebrated daughter Birdie’s birthday by showing off an adorable photo of herself, the 4-year-old and hubby Eric Johnson — but despite their smiles, fans quickly took to the comments to point out that the superstar doesn’t look like her normal self.

“Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers 🔊 very familiar if I do say so myself 😜,” the mom-of-three wrote on the Instagram post.