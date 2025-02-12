Jessica Simpson Seductively Eats a Corn Dog in New Hot Photo After Eric Johnson Split: 'Do I Have a Snack for Y'all Tomorrow'
Jessica Simpson is showing off her seductive side following her split from Eric Johnson!
On Wednesday, February 12, the pop star, 44, shared a steamy photo of herself eating a corn dog while hinting that new music is on the horizon.
The blonde beauty — who confirmed her separation from her estranged husband on January 13 — captioned the image, “Boy howdy...do I have a snack for y'all tomorrow... Hint: Before every vocal, I eat a Sonic corn dog #thisisnotanad😜.”
The snapshot displayed the mother-of-three wearing a white fur coat as she bit into the savory snack. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s hair was half-up, half-down, as she gave the camera a steamy side-eye.
In response, fans gushed over the exciting news.
“OH MY GAHHH YEEEESSS QUEEEEN! CAN’T FREAKIN WAIT!!!!!! Btw I love corny dogs! 🤣❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “Finally, some good news 😱💙.”
“Oh, Jess, you are our Valentine 💘,” a third user added, as one more noted, “Omg! I can't waaaaaait! Just drop the first single Queen! 🙌🙌🙌.”
As OK! previously reported, the celeb — who shares kids Maxwell, 12, and Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5 with her ex — recently spoke about her split.
"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she shared. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
After she discussed the end of their marriage, a source revealed their issues had been brewing longer than people realized.
“[They] have been separated for a while,” the insider spilled of the duo — who tied the knot in 2014.
Though they noted “Jess is doing OK,” the source said, "separating is not anything she's taken lightly."
Now that they are no longer together, the insider revealed Simpson has been focusing on her work.
“[Jessica is] excited about her new album,” they shared.
Another source added: “Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her. She wants to focus on making music again and see where that passion takes her at this stage of her life.”
A third insider said that after announcing the split, Simpson is ready to get back out there.
“Jessica knows plenty of people that want to set her up and with her music career picking up again, she’s meeting a ton of new people organically, too,” they dished. “She’s hopeful that there is someone out there who will love her as she needs to be loved.”
“Plus, Jessica’s a romantic at heart. She prefers being in a relationship," the source continued.