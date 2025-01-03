Jessica Simpson Shows Off Youthful New Look on 'Fun Night Out' With Hairstylist Ken Paves as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Photos
Blonde do have more fun!
Though rumors are swirling that Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's 10-year marriage is on the rocks, the singer is still in good spirits thanks to her pals.
On Thursday, January 2, hairstylist Ken Paves uploaded a few photos from their outing, captioning pictures from inside a car, "Such a fun(ny) night out with this beauty!! Love you @jessicasimpson."
The mom-of-three smiled and laughed in the images, and Paves revealed in his Instagram Story that the snaps were from when they had dinner together on New Year's Day.
Simpson, 44, wore a leopard-print cardigan over a black floral dress and added a big statement necklace, chunky rings and a patterned purse to complete the look.
The Dukes of Hazzard actress re-shared Paves' upload and added, "I still have the giggles."
The "Irresistible" crooner has been posting a slew of eye-catching Instagram posts over the past several months to show off her new look and weight loss.
However, some feel she's going too far with tweaking her face and physique.
"She’s so fixated on her appearance," a source told a news outlet. "Everything else is taking a backseat. It’s almost like she doesn’t have a grip on reality. To be honest, Jessica hasn’t been herself for a long time."
Divorce rumors popped up last year when Simpson began to ditch her wedding ring, with sources claiming she and Johnson, 45, have been living "separate lives."
"They have a ton of unresolved issues in the marriage that have been simmering for years and now seem to be reaching a boiling point," one insider told a news outlet.
The gossip over their relationship heightened when the fashion designer struck a seductive pose and cryptically captioned an Instagram post about recording new music this past November.
"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she wrote. "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤."
Despite the influx of rumors, a separate source claimed she "hasn’t made any decisions" yet about the future of her marriage even though pulling the plug is "really not something she wants to do."
"She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce," the source explained, referring to how she and the NFL alum have three children together. "Her divorce from Nick [Lachey] was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved."