Jessica Simpson, 44, Looks Younger Than Ever While Showing Off Her Toned Physique in Floral Jumpsuit: Photos
Jessica Simpson continues to glow!
The fashion designer, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, August 26, to share a slew of snaps of herself showing off her toned physique in a floral jumpsuit and fur coat.
Simpson looked younger than ever as she posed with her signature blonde hair down and a pair of large silver hoops.
"Did you just jump into a Time Machine?! This is giving me all the nostalgic vibes and you look amazing! 😍," one fan wrote in the comments section.
"Girl, You look so fresh! Gorgeous," a second person gushed over the look.
"Timeless queen," a third noted.
The "With You" songstress' youthful appearance could possibly be attributed to her not drinking any alcohol since 2017. As OK! previously reported, Simpson slammed a troll who accused her of breaking her sobriety below one of her Instagram posts.
"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," the blonde beauty, who shares kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with husband, Eric Johnson, 44, replied back to the rude social media user. "Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."
Simpson has been extremely candid about her decision to completely eliminate booze from her life.
"I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," she explained in a November 2021 Instagram post. "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor."
"I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward. Never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world," the Newlyweds alum continued.
After years of using alcohol as a crutch, Simpson realized how much better her life was without it.
"It just ended up coming to a surface. I knew a lot of it was coming up, coming up and I couldn't suppress it anymore," she said during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show. "The alcohol wasn't numbing anything. It wasn't numb anymore. I was just numb. I couldn't even understand the stuff that was coming out of my mouth. It didn't sound like me."