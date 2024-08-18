Jessica Simpson Admits She's at 'Peace' as Star Shares 'Radiant' Selfie: Photo
Jessica Simpson showed off her stunning smile!
On Saturday, August 17, the blonde beauty, 44, shared a selfie where she displayed her pearly whites.
“'Peace begins with a smile’ - Mother Teresa,” the mother-of-three — who has faced tons of social media backlash in the last year — captioned the image.
In response, fans gushed over the lovely snap.
“Radiant Jess 🌞✨✨,” one person raved, while another added, “Beautiful! And I also must know what lipstick that is! 😍.”
A third stated, "And you have a smile that lights up the universe!" while one more added, "You were always my crush."
As OK! previously reported, while Simpson received tons of positive comments about her, the star recently clapped back at a troll who left a rude comment about her sobriety on a post.
"STOP DRINKING!" the hater penned.
"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," the singer — who shares kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson, 44 — insisted.
"Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," Simpson concluded.
Simpson previously addressed her sobriety with followers in honor of being six years sober back in November.
The “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist uploaded a snap where she looked very different from the day she decided to quit drinking.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote.
“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” Simpson added.
“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs!" the fashion designer continued. "It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage.”
Simpson concluded the emotional message by revealing the reason behind her unhealthy drinking habits.
“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she said.