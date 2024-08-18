OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Admits She's at 'Peace' as Star Shares 'Radiant' Selfie: Photo

Photo of Jessica Simpson.
Source: @JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson shared a selfie showing off how happy she is.

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Simpson showed off her stunning smile!

On Saturday, August 17, the blonde beauty, 44, shared a selfie where she displayed her pearly whites.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson at peace star radiant selfie photo
Source: @JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson fans gushed over her 'beautiful' selfie.

“'Peace begins with a smile’ - Mother Teresa,” the mother-of-three — who has faced tons of social media backlash in the last year — captioned the image.

In response, fans gushed over the lovely snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Radiant Jess 🌞✨✨,” one person raved, while another added, “Beautiful! And I also must know what lipstick that is! 😍.”

A third stated, "And you have a smile that lights up the universe!" while one more added, "You were always my crush."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson at peace star radiant selfie photo
Source: @JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson revealed she is at 'peace' despite the recent fan backlash she's received.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, while Simpson received tons of positive comments about her, the star recently clapped back at a troll who left a rude comment about her sobriety on a post.

"STOP DRINKING!" the hater penned.

Article continues below advertisement

"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," the singer — who shares kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson, 44 — insisted.

"Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," Simpson concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson at peace star radiant selfie photo
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson clapped back at a fan who told her to 'stop drinking' despite being seven years sober.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

Simpson previously addressed her sobriety with followers in honor of being six years sober back in November.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist uploaded a snap where she looked very different from the day she decided to quit drinking.

Article continues below advertisement

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” Simpson added.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson at peace star radiant selfie photo
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson has been criticized for the way she poses in photos as well as her weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs!" the fashion designer continued. "It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Simpson concluded the emotional message by revealing the reason behind her unhealthy drinking habits.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.