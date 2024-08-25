Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup-Free in Cute Selfie with Look-Alike Daughter Birdie, 5: See the Adorable Photo
Jessica Simpson has a mini-me!
On Saturday, August 24, the pop star, 44, shared an adorable selfie alongside her youngest daughter Birdie, 5.
In the cute image, the singer and her offspring appeared to be snuggled up together on the couch as they smiled for the camera. The mother-of-three — who also shares Ace, 11, and Maxwell, 12, with husband Eric Johnson — wore a red plaid shirt as she went makeup-free for the snap, while Birdie had on a red and white heart-printed shirt.
“Me and My Birdie My Birdie and Me…🤍,” Simpson penned.
In the comments section of the upload, fans of the “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist gushed over the sweet mother-daughter duo.
“Twinsies!” one follower said of the blonde beauties, while another raved, “Your mini-me, she’s so adorable!!❤️.”
A third supporter gushed over Simpson’s au natural look, saying, “People look so much better without tons of makeup 💜looks phenomenal💕💕💕.”
As OK! previously reported, the former reality TV star has gotten a lot of positive attention on her recent uploads, including her August 22 post, where Simpson had on full glam.
The sultry snaps showed off Simpson's slim figure as she donned a tight all-black ensemble. Additionally, the celeb had on a bold, smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.
In response, supporters couldn’t help but shower Simpson with compliments.
“Yes Queen Jessica!!!! Eric must be drooling over this hot look❤️,” one person said of the former NFL player, whom Simpson tied the knot with in 2014.
A second user stated, “Jessica Ann Simpson stop it right now!!! You are absolutely gorgeous!!!! Let’s go girl!! In your comeback era. I’m so happy for you,” as a third added, “Flawless 🔥.”
Other people thought the matriarch resembled Kim Kardashian, who recently died her hair blonde.
“OMG, Why do you look like Kim Kardashian? You are so pretty 😍💗, Don't do that!!!” someone shared, while another agreed, “I thought it was Kim Kardashian.”
The loving comments from fans came after Simpson had to clap back at a follower who demanded she "STOP DRINKING!" despite the musician being sober for over six years.
"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson replied. "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”