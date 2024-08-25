Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup-Free in Cute Selfie with Look-Alike Daughter Birdie, 5: See the Adorable Photo

In the cute image, the singer and her offspring appeared to be snuggled up together on the couch as they smiled for the camera. The mother-of-three — who also shares Ace, 11, and Maxwell, 12, with husband Eric Johnson — wore a red plaid shirt as she went makeup-free for the snap, while Birdie had on a red and white heart-printed shirt.

“Me and My Birdie My Birdie and Me…🤍,” Simpson penned.