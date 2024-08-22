Jessica Simpson Fans Think She Looks Like Kim Kardashian in Glam New Photos
Jessica Simpson or the sixth Kardashian-Jenner sister?
On Wednesday, August 22, the blonde beauty, 44, was praised for sharing a series of dolled-up photos, which many claimed looked like Kim Kardashian.
The images showed Simpson in full glam in a tight all-black ensemble. The star wore her long blonde locks down in loose waves while accessorizing with tons of silver and gold jewelry.
“Yesss Queen Jessica!!!! Eric must be drooling over this hott look ❤️,” one fan commented on the post, referencing Simpson’s husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.
A second person gushed, “Jessica Ann Simpson stop it right now!!! You are absolutely gorgeous!!!! Let’s go girl!! In your comeback era. I’m so happy for you,” as a third stated, “Flawless 🔥.”
In addition to commending Simpson’s look, some fans claimed Simpson resembled the Skims founder.
“OMG, Why do you look like Kim Kardashian? You are so pretty 😍💗, Don't do that!!!” one person said, while another echoed, “I thought it was Kim Kardashian.”
As OK! previously reported, Simpson has recently received a lot of positive comments from her following. On Saturday, August 17, the mother-of-three impressed her fanbase by showing off her stunning smile.
“'Peace begins with a smile’ - Mother Teresa,” she penned alongside a selfie, where she showed off her pearly whites.
“Radiant Jess 🌞✨✨,” someone wrote, while another user said, “Beautiful! And I also must know what lipstick that is! 😍"
While Simpson’s adoring fans have been more vocal recently, earlier this month, she had to clap back at a troll who claimed the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer needed to "STOP DRINKING!"
"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson — who shares kids Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with Johnson, 44 — replied.
"Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," she added.
Simpson also addressed her sobriety with followers back in November.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she penned alongside an image of herself from the day she decided to quit drinking.
“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” she admitted.
The celeb candidly explained: “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage.”