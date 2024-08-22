Jessica Simpson Fans Think She Looks Like Kim Kardashian in Glam New Photos

A second person gushed, “Jessica Ann Simpson stop it right now!!! You are absolutely gorgeous!!!! Let’s go girl!! In your comeback era. I’m so happy for you,” as a third stated, “Flawless 🔥.”

In addition to commending Simpson’s look, some fans claimed Simpson resembled the Skims founder.

“OMG, Why do you look like Kim Kardashian? You are so pretty 😍💗, Don't do that!!!” one person said, while another echoed, “I thought it was Kim Kardashian.”