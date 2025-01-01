Jessica Simpson Is 'So Fixated on Her Appearance' as She Continues to Post Her Jaw-Dropping Transformation: Source
Jessica Simpson seems to love showing off her total body transformation.
According to an insider, the "With You" singer, 44, is obsessed with her new look and displaying it on social media.
"She’s so fixated on her appearance," a source claimed. "Everything else is taking a backseat. It’s almost like she doesn’t have a grip on reality. To be honest, Jessica hasn’t been herself for a long time.”
The distraction may be justified as Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, have been plagued with rumors of trouble in their 10-year marriage. "Jessica hasn’t made any decisions," a separate insider said. "She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce."
For the blonde beauty — who shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 11, with the NFL star — 2025 may be the perfect time to start over. "They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to. The spark is just gone," another source said. "Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage and her business empire. She is ready to start fresh."
"He and Jessica have had to have some really difficult conversations, including about the status of their relationship," the insider claimed. "The writing is on the wall. The more time that passes, the clearer it gets that it’s over."
As the Newlyweds alum faces changes in her personal life, her fans have seemingly noticed alterations in her appearance. “What happened to her? She looks different,” one social media user commented below one of her Instagram updates.
“Jessica either start eating or stop the injections, you’re a beautiful woman naturally please stop," a second noted.
“Someone needs a lifesaving intervention,” a third person chimed in.
In Simpson's 2020 memoir, Open Book, she opened up about having to deal with looking a certain way her entire life. "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now, I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up," she wrote.
The "Public Affair" vocalist detailed an old passage from her diary which read, "Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat. Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me? Last week I read back to my journals from 1999 and I beat myself up about how fat I am before I even gave the world a chance to."
National Enquirer spoke with sources close to Simpson.