Jessica Simpson Praised for 'Au Naturel' Look in Bare Faced Snap: 'You Definitely Don't Need Makeup'
Bare faced beauty!
On Saturday, June 10, Jessica Simpson shared some adorable snaps of herself, her daughter Birdie, 4, and their dog. The first photo showed the tot in a pretty pink dress and shiny floral hair clips as she smiled and hugged the family pooch. The second image was a selfie of the trio, with Jessica displaying her stunning makeup-less face.
"My sugar cookies 🤍," the mom-of-three penned. The adorable post garnered plenty of attention, with many pointing out the '00s icon's appearance.
"You are so pretty even without makeup 🙌," a fan wrote, while another said, "Adorable 🐦 Birdie!! Gorgeous Au Naturel! Golden Beauties! ❤️😍"
"Your daughter and you are identical and by the way u are absolutely breath takingly beautiful without makeup u are a natural beauty God bless you ❤️🙌," a third user shared, while a fourth raved, "Your daughter is so beautiful! And you…you definitely don't need makeup 🤩."
While Jessica received many positive responses for this upload, the pop star has been the subject of much fan concern after her extreme weight loss.
"Jessica Simpson looks very different. She okay?" one social media user asked after the fashion designer shared photos of herself fitting into her 8th grade cheerleading jacket.
"She looks like she is still losing weight. It seems like she's wearing a lot of baggy clothes. I hope I'm wrong," a second person wrote.
"Love you Jessica but you don't look like yourself here at all," a third penned, while a fourth questioned, "Who is this? I thought this was Jessica Simpson's Instagram feed?"
In a 2022 interview, the actress opened up about her struggle with body image over the years.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime," the singer confessed. "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."