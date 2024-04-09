OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Fans Voice Concern Over Her Ever-Changing Look in 'Epic' Spring Break Photoshoot With Her 3 Kids and Husband Eric Johnson

jessicasimpsonchanginglooksspringbreakpp
Source: Mega/@jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jessica Simpson may be living it up — but her fans are concerned about her.

The "With You" singer, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, April 8, to share photos from her spring break activities with her husband, Eric Johnson, their daughters, Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 10. However, social media users weighed in on Simpson's appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
jessicasimpsoneverchanginglooks
Source: @jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson gave a glimpse into her family's spring break vacation.

"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!" the proud mama wrote alongside a slew of snaps of her brood enjoying the sunshine with the help of her mom, Tina Simpson.

"I’m a fan, obviously, I’m here. That said… she doesn’t look like herself any longer and that makes me sad," one user penned in the comments section.

"Jessica was/is a beautiful woman. Her incredibly beautiful genetics are displayed in her children. Why does this world make beautiful women feel like they have to do this to themselves?" a second person added.

Article continues below advertisement
jessicasimpsoneverchanginglooks
Source: @jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson's ever-changing looks were talked about on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m a fan, but this picture is concerning," a third said in reference to the blonde beauty's selfie from her trip.

'Why do this to herself?" a fourth social media user questioned.

Despite any negative energy from the public, Simpson has been focused on her children and her marriage to the former NFL star, 44, whom she wed in 2014, in addition to her possible return to music.

Article continues below advertisement
jessicasimsponeverchanginglooks
Source: @jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married in 2014.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," an insider claimed of how the busy mom is making it all work.

"She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life," the source added.

Although new projects may be on the horizon, the most important one has been her romance with Johnson. "Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jessicasimpsoneverchanginglooks
Source: Mega

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have continued to work on their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority," the source added of the pair, who started dating in 2010.

One reason the duo has grown stronger in their relationship has been Simpson's decision to get sober six years ago. "She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom. Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud," the insider noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.