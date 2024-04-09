Jessica Simpson Fans Voice Concern Over Her Ever-Changing Look in 'Epic' Spring Break Photoshoot With Her 3 Kids and Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson may be living it up — but her fans are concerned about her.
The "With You" singer, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, April 8, to share photos from her spring break activities with her husband, Eric Johnson, their daughters, Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 10. However, social media users weighed in on Simpson's appearance.
"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!" the proud mama wrote alongside a slew of snaps of her brood enjoying the sunshine with the help of her mom, Tina Simpson.
"I’m a fan, obviously, I’m here. That said… she doesn’t look like herself any longer and that makes me sad," one user penned in the comments section.
"Jessica was/is a beautiful woman. Her incredibly beautiful genetics are displayed in her children. Why does this world make beautiful women feel like they have to do this to themselves?" a second person added.
"I’m a fan, but this picture is concerning," a third said in reference to the blonde beauty's selfie from her trip.
'Why do this to herself?" a fourth social media user questioned.
Despite any negative energy from the public, Simpson has been focused on her children and her marriage to the former NFL star, 44, whom she wed in 2014, in addition to her possible return to music.
"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," an insider claimed of how the busy mom is making it all work.
"She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life," the source added.
Although new projects may be on the horizon, the most important one has been her romance with Johnson. "Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons," the insider explained.
"Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority," the source added of the pair, who started dating in 2010.
One reason the duo has grown stronger in their relationship has been Simpson's decision to get sober six years ago. "She’s totally recalibrated her life from top to bottom. Health, fitness, romance, parenting, work — and it makes her so proud," the insider noted.