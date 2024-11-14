Jessica Simpson's $22 Million Debt Revealed — Amid Rumored Split From Husband Eric Johnson
Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson facing financial trouble amid their rumored marital strife?
According to a new report, the parents-of-three took out four separate loans over the years after purchasing an $11.5 million home in Los Angeles in 2013.
In 2015, the blonde beauty, 44, and the retired NFL star, 45, took out a mortgage for $7.3 million in addition to a second loan for $8 million in 2017, with both of them coming from JP Morgan Chase Bank.
A third loan was taken out for $3.65 million with Platinum Loan Servicing Inc., and a fourth with the Bank of Southern California was listed at just over $3 million.
The report clarified that it's not known whether or not they've paid off the loans yet, though it was noted they never defaulted on them.
In 2023, the duo listed their pad for $22 million, but they took it off the market not long after.
The Dukes of Hazzard actress doesn't have the best track record with money, as Sequential Brands Group Inc. acquired more than 95 percent of her fashion brand in 2015. However, when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2021, Simpson admitted she "drained everything" to buy it back via a $65 million bid that stemmed from her mom's help and more loans.
The news about their home loans comes as rumors of a split between the spouses of 10 years continue to heat up.
While both of them have recently been seen without their wedding rings on, the "Sweetest Sin" crooner added fuel to the fire with her cryptic Instagram post on Monday, November 11.
"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Simpson wrote. "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤."
Fans thought the caption was hinting at a split, and that same week, an insider told RadarOnline.com the duo has basically been living separate lives for nearly one year.
"Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings, and Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance," the source explained. "Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this."
The insider said the dad-of-three "has been doing his own thing" for a while now, adding, "He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."
The surgery comment is referring to rumors that the fashion designer has undergone procedures to tweak her face and body over the past few years.
"They both really want what's best for their children, but as far as their marriage goes, you fear it's just a matter of time," the source continued. "Eric is at his breaking point."
As OK! reported, a separate insider claimed two of Simpson's pals reached out to divorce lawyers, though it's not known whether the singer asked them to do so or they did it on their own accord.
The Sun reported on the pair's house loans.