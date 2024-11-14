or
Jessica Simpson's $22 Million Debt Revealed — Amid Rumored Split From Husband Eric Johnson

Photo of Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are being plagued by divorce rumors after 10 years of marriage.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Updated 1:03 p.m. ET

Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson facing financial trouble amid their rumored marital strife?

According to a new report, the parents-of-three took out four separate loans over the years after purchasing an $11.5 million home in Los Angeles in 2013.

jessica simpson million debt revealed split husband eric johnson
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson — who are rumored to be heading toward a split — took out four loans for their L.A. home.

In 2015, the blonde beauty, 44, and the retired NFL star, 45, took out a mortgage for $7.3 million in addition to a second loan for $8 million in 2017, with both of them coming from JP Morgan Chase Bank.

A third loan was taken out for $3.65 million with Platinum Loan Servicing Inc., and a fourth with the Bank of Southern California was listed at just over $3 million.

jessica simpson million debt revealed split husband eric johnson
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Both the singer and her spouse have been spotted without their wedding rings recently.

The report clarified that it's not known whether or not they've paid off the loans yet, though it was noted they never defaulted on them.

In 2023, the duo listed their pad for $22 million, but they took it off the market not long after.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress doesn't have the best track record with money, as Sequential Brands Group Inc. acquired more than 95 percent of her fashion brand in 2015. However, when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2021, Simpson admitted she "drained everything" to buy it back via a $65 million bid that stemmed from her mom's help and more loans.

jessica simpson million debt revealed split husband eric johnson
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

A source told RadarOnline.com that the stars have been living separate lives for almost a year.

The news about their home loans comes as rumors of a split between the spouses of 10 years continue to heat up.

While both of them have recently been seen without their wedding rings on, the "Sweetest Sin" crooner added fuel to the fire with her cryptic Instagram post on Monday, November 11.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Simpson wrote. "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤."

Fans thought the caption was hinting at a split, and that same week, an insider told RadarOnline.com the duo has basically been living separate lives for nearly one year.

jessica simpson million debt revealed split husband eric johnson
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Simpson and the athlete, who married in 2010, share three children.

"Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings, and Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance," the source explained. "Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this."

The insider said the dad-of-three "has been doing his own thing" for a while now, adding, "He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."

The surgery comment is referring to rumors that the fashion designer has undergone procedures to tweak her face and body over the past few years.

"They both really want what's best for their children, but as far as their marriage goes, you fear it's just a matter of time," the source continued. "Eric is at his breaking point."

As OK! reported, a separate insider claimed two of Simpson's pals reached out to divorce lawyers, though it's not known whether the singer asked them to do so or they did it on their own accord.

The Sun reported on the pair's house loans.

