Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Ample Assets During Swanky Night Out — Photo
Jessica Simpson pulled out all the stops to look fabulous for a recent night out.
The "With You" singer, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, November 13, to show off her ample assets and slim figure in a form-fitting black outfit, which she wore for a swanky steak dinner.
"Steak Me Home Tonight," Simpson captioned the shot of herself wearing the chic ensemble, complete with a fur coat and red belt.
"Looking gorgeous!" one fan penned below the post of the former Newlyweds star strutting her stuff ahead of the meal.
"Love the hair LOVE!!! 🙌," another admirer said of Simpson's flowing blonde locks.
The Dukes of Hazzard actress has been extremely open on social media about both the ups and downs of her life. As OK! previously reported, Simpson recently celebrated six years of sobriety with a throwback photo from when she was in the depths of her battle with alcohol.
"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," she wrote in the message, which she originally penned to herself two years ago when she celebrated her four-year milestone.
"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted," Simpson continued.
"I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs!" the "Public Affair" singer admitted.
"It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage," she continued. "The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."