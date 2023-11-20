Jessica Simpson Playfully Lip-Syncs to 2003 Hit Song 'With You' in New TikTok Alongside Bunnie XO: Watch
Jessica Simpson is feeling nostalgic!
The blonde beauty, 43, sang her 2003 hit "With You" alongside influencer Bunnie XO in a new TikTok, which hit the internet in late November.
In the clip, the former reality star looked stunning as she wore a leopard-print look, while Bunnie sported a black patterned dress. Bunnie first lip-synched to the bop, but then Simpson pushed her aside and took over.
"The blondetourage 👱♀️👱♀️," Bunnie captioned the video.
Of course, fans went crazy over the hilarious scene.
One person wrote, "Now THATS the Jessica Simpson we want to see 😁," while another said, "No one’s going to talk about how good Jessica looks? Wow 😭."
A third person added, "This is the Collaboration no one knew they needed and in here for it!🥰."
As OK! previously reported, the MTV alum, who is married to Eric Johnson, has been feeling herself ever since she ditched the booze and started forming healthier habits.
On November 2, the pop star shared an old photo of herself, reflecting on her sobriety. “6 years ago," she captioned a photo of herself looking like a different person.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote in the caption.
“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Simpson also declared that she feels more present than ever.
“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs!" she stated. "It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage.”