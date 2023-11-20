Jessica Simpson Playfully Lip-Syncs to 2003 Hit Song 'With You' in New TikTok Alongside Bunnie XO: Watch

Jessica Simpson is feeling nostalgic!

The blonde beauty, 43, sang her 2003 hit "With You" alongside influencer Bunnie XO in a new TikTok, which hit the internet in late November.

In the clip, the former reality star looked stunning as she wore a leopard-print look, while Bunnie sported a black patterned dress. Bunnie first lip-synched to the bop, but then Simpson pushed her aside and took over.

"The blondetourage 👱‍♀️👱‍♀️," Bunnie captioned the video.