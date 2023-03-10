OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson's Shrinking Frame Strikes Concern As She Poses Next To Her Mini-Me: 'You’re Smaller Than Your Daughter’

jessica simpson cover
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Mar. 10 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson's fans are still concerned about her small frame after a recent snap of herself with her daughter was posted online.

On Friday, March 10, Simpson posted a photo of herself, her eldest daughter, Maxwell, and her mother, Tina. The three ladies were pictured with their arms around each other smiling wide; behind them was a set all decked out with Simpson’s fashion line.

jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The pop star wore a long sleeve hot pink dress, chunky silver jewelry and silver platform heels. Maxwell stepped out in a long striped dress, jean jacket and some hoop earrings, while Tina wore the black version of Jessica's dress and gold heels.

“It’s a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin’ us tonight @hsn! See you bright and early for round 2,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer said.

Worried fans took to the comments section to share their opinions on the photo.

“Love this pic ❤️❤️❤️ three generations ❤️❤️,” one user said, while another added, “Boy, a lot of jealous women on here. You’re all embarrassing. Seriously. Women hating women … pathetic,” referring to users that slammed Simpson for her slight frame in their comments.

jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
“Christ how can you stand on those toothpicks? Please gain some weight…” someone fumed.

“You’re smaller than your daughter and makes me wonder if you’re taking ozempec,” another user said, referencing the diabetes drug stars like Kim Kardashian have been accused of using to drop weight.

Jessica Simpson

This is not the first time the 42-year-old has been dragged for her small figure — Jessica's supporters have been worried for her health for months.

On Saturday, February 18, the star uploaded snaps from her Valentine’s Day celebration. The stills featured the entire family, hubby Eric Johnson, 43, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3.

jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Users then shared comments about her weight, with one saying, “She looks like she’s a corpse or a skeleton barely alive. Very worrying 😢,” while another stated “She could use a few bowls of pasta, her kids are bigger than her that’s when you should know there’s a problem.”

Another fan defended the mother-of-three, adding, “@jessicasimpson I’d turn off the comments section on this post to protect your mental wellbeing. Apparently, many people do not know how to follow the Golden Rule. Sending love ❤️.”

