Jessica White Is 'So Tired of Talking About' Nick Cannon, Admits Dad-of-12 Was 'Emotionally Abusive' in Their Relationship
Jessica White isn't afraid to call out her ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon.
While attending the premiere of French Montana’s new documentary, For Khadija, at the Tribeca Festival on Friday, June 16, the stunning model took a minute to dish on her past with the father-of-12, confirming she's done with him for good.
"I am not ever going back and that’s the facts," White declared during the "blue carpet" interview. "I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s***. I am done."
“I am so tired of talking about Nick — I am done. Please post that… I am so tired of talking about Nick Cannon," White reiterated. "I really want to move past this because I don’t want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn’t. I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point."
While she already had the floor, White decided to shed some light on her romance with Cannon — which reportedly lasted from 2015-2020, though the brunette babe said it was closer to eight years.
"I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it," the 39-year-old confessed, noting, "I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect."
White also brought attention to a recent cryptic message she shared to Instagram, seemingly about Cannon, that read: "I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen."
The former face of Maybelline admitted she "probably regrets" posting that because she "should have saved it for the f****** book, and got paid for it."
"I am writing a book," White shared before pointing out her chapter on the Wild N' Out host "would be very short… I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half a chapter is still too long."
White — who had a miscarriage with Cannon's child in 2020 — expressed her desire to move forward while expressing her hope to still become a mom some day.
"I am going to try, but with the right man this time. I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed… nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it," the runway diva concluded.
Page Six conducted the interview with White.