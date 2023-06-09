Mariah Carey Shuts Down Nick Cannon's Dreams of Forming a Family Band, Does Not Want Her Kids Sharing the Spotlight With Ex's 9 Other Children
Mariah Carey will not allow her children to just be apart of the pack.
According to insiders, the vocal diva put the kibosh on Nick Cannon's dreams of starting a family band with their 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and the rest of his large brood.
"Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band," an insider told Radar. "But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she's opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick's nine other kids from five different women."
Carey has often brought her kiddos out on stage with her to sing her hits like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," while Cannon has shared many social media updates of the two dancing.
The Glitter actress putting her foot down about The Masked Singer's musical dreams comes as Cannon recently revealed that Carey never shies away from putting him in his place.
“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'” the Drumline star explained during a recent interview of his dynamic with his ex-wife — whom he officially divorced in 2016.
“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” Cannon explained. “She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls**t comes up, we know that it ain’t true."
The 42-year-old also opened up about how he makes time for all 11 of his children and their six mothers despite the public constantly criticizing him for his larger than life family.
“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title,” Cannon noted of taking care of his kiddos. “It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you."