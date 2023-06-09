OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Shuts Down Nick Cannon's Dreams of Forming a Family Band, Does Not Want Her Kids Sharing the Spotlight With Ex's 9 Other Children

mariahpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 9 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mariah Carey will not allow her children to just be apart of the pack.

According to insiders, the vocal diva put the kibosh on Nick Cannon's dreams of starting a family band with their 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and the rest of his large brood.

Article continues below advertisement
mariahnick
Source: Mega

"Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band," an insider told Radar. "But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she's opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick's nine other kids from five different women."

Carey has often brought her kiddos out on stage with her to sing her hits like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," while Cannon has shared many social media updates of the two dancing.

Article continues below advertisement
mariahcarey
Source: Mega

The Glitter actress putting her foot down about The Masked Singer's musical dreams comes as Cannon recently revealed that Carey never shies away from putting him in his place.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'” the Drumline star explained during a recent interview of his dynamic with his ex-wife — whom he officially divorced in 2016.

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey
Article continues below advertisement
mariah
Source: Mega

“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” Cannon explained. “She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls**t comes up, we know that it ain’t true."

The 42-year-old also opened up about how he makes time for all 11 of his children and their six mothers despite the public constantly criticizing him for his larger than life family.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title,” Cannon noted of taking care of his kiddos. “It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.