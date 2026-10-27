Jessie J Is 'Healing' After Undergoing Her Second Reconstruction Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

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Jessie J is sharing a positive update about her health after undergoing a second b----- reconstruction surgery following her cancer diagnosis. The 38-year-old singer returned to Instagram with a series of personal photos documenting her recovery, including snapshots from the hospital and sweet moments with her 3-year-old son, Sky.

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Jessie J Shares Photos After Second B----- Reconstruction Surgery

Source: @JESSIEJ/INSTAGRAM The 'Price Tag' singer posted a thumbs-up photo from the hospital.

The "Price Tag" singer gave fans a glimpse into her recovery on Sunday, October 25, posting a collection of photos following her latest procedure. In one image, Jessie posed in a hospital gown while giving the camera a thumbs-up. "To healing," she captioned the photo. Another snapshot showed the musician lying in a hospital bed wearing a black bra, where she managed to find some humor in the situation. "My Dad can't make the joke. 'She'd make a great flat mate' anymore. Talk to me nice," she wrote, alongside two emojis. The update comes after Jessie underwent a mastectomy in 2025 following her b----- cancer diagnosis. She later revealed she had been declared cancer-free.

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Jessie J Took a Break From Social Media to Focus on Recovery

Source: @JESSIEJ/INSTAGRAM Jessie J joked about her changing appearance.

Before undergoing her second reconstruction procedure, Jessie announced that she was stepping away from social media to prioritize her health and family. In September, the singer explained that she needed time to recover physically and emotionally after an eventful few years. "It's no secret that the last 2 years have been magical, successful, life changing and extremely busy," she wrote. She acknowledged that although she had enjoyed much of that time, there were also difficult moments that taught her more about herself. Jessie explained that she was taking a break to give her "mind, body and heart a well needed hug." She also shared that she wanted to focus on her upcoming surgery, rest and spend meaningful time with her son.

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Jessie J Shares Sweet Moments With Her Son Sky

Source: @JESSIEJ/INSTAGRAM The musician previously stepped away from social media to focus on her health and spend time with her son.

Jessie's return to Instagram wasn't entirely focused on her health. The singer also included several heartwarming photos of Sky, offering fans a glimpse into their time together during her social media break. "The best (and tallest 3 year old)," she captioned one photo of her little boy. Another image showed the mother and son smiling together. "Don't love anyone more than him," she wrote. Jessie also shared a sweet moment from a pumpkin patch outing, where Sky approached a pair of scarecrows. "Mummy can I say hello to them?" she recalled him asking.

Jessie J Continues Her Recovery After B----- Cancer

Source: @JESSIEJ/INSTAGRAM Jessie J included several photos in her first Instagram post since taking a break.