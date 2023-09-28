Jessie James Decker Confesses Husband Eric Booked a Vasectomy Before Surprise Pregnancy

The mother to kids Vivienne, 9, Eric "Bubby," 7, and Forrest, 5, began by describing how it felt to learn of the unplanned pregnancy.

"Honestly, it took a while for the surprise to wear off. It was a good surprise but it took a while to wear off because just every day I'd be like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe we're pregnant again,'" the 35-year-old said. "We weren't planning on having a fourth, but I'm just over the moon. I'm so excited, it is at the forefront of my mind every day. I think about this baby daily and I mean all day long. I'm feeling the baby move now."