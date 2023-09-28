Jessie James Decker Confesses Husband Eric Booked a Vasectomy Before Surprise Pregnancy
Did fate step in?
In an interview published Thursday, September 28, Jessie James Decker shared that her husband, Eric Decker, almost got a vasectomy before the couple learned they were pregnant with their fourth child.
The mother to kids Vivienne, 9, Eric "Bubby," 7, and Forrest, 5, began by describing how it felt to learn of the unplanned pregnancy.
"Honestly, it took a while for the surprise to wear off. It was a good surprise but it took a while to wear off because just every day I'd be like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe we're pregnant again,'" the 35-year-old said. "We weren't planning on having a fourth, but I'm just over the moon. I'm so excited, it is at the forefront of my mind every day. I think about this baby daily and I mean all day long. I'm feeling the baby move now."
She then explained how the duo was not planning to expand their family any farther, however, Eric never ended up going to his vasectomy appointments.
"I will say, he'd had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off and he'd canceled it. We just kept not doing it but I'm very, very intuitive," Jessie shared. "I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that. I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like we're missing one."
The singer-songwriter described what happened when she told her hubby of their soon-to-be bundle of joy.
"He didn't believe me. So my sister was still pregnant at the time and he thought that she had peed on the stick and we were playing a joke on him, and that would be like me. I'm such a prankster but I'd never joke about something like," she spilled.
She also mentioned how the pair was not able to keep the shocking pregnancy under wraps for long.
"I was starting to get messages because we had gone to Minnesota to Eric's hometown to see family and I was in a swimsuit and it was quite obvious,” Decker noted. "He has a very small town and so there were like DM's from people saying I heard from someone in Minnesota and all of a sudden I'm like, 'This is crazy that I'm getting all these messages.'"
When asked if she was prepared for the birth of her fourth child, she gushed, "I got everything picked out. Oh, I'm always ready. I knew all of my baby's names before they were born."
"I got pregnant with Vivi at 24, I'm 35 now. So what you've learned from just early on as a young mother, and I think that's young today versus now. I've learned so much more and I'm even more grateful and appreciative of this whole journey," she added of how she has grown over the years.
