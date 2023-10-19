'Nice Tight End!': Jessie James Decker Nearly Breaks the Internet With Nude Snap of Husband Eric
Eric Decker's buns just set the internet on fire!
The public went wild after Jessie James Decker took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, to share a barely-there photo of her hunky husband, 36, reading her new cookbook, Just Eat, with nothing but an apron on.
"To celebrate one week of Just Eat being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo 😂so in honor, here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight, and let me say, yum yum yum!!!" the country singer, 35, gushed in the caption. "I love seeing all your stories and posts of all the dishes y'all are making!!! They look gorgeous!!!! Thank you for all the love🫶🏼😋❤️ link in bio to snag if ya haven't or head to Target. They have the most beautiful display of my book upfront 🥰🥰🥰."
Of course, fans went wild over the snapshot.
"No wonder you're pregnant again…" one fan commented below the sultry post. "The buns are ready for the oven 🔥," a second chimed in, while a third added, "He's got a nice tight end!"
"On behalf of women everywhere, thank you for sharing your gift," another admirer wrote, while a fifth person noted, "This is the best marketing I've ever seen."
Jessie and the former NFL star — who are currently expecting their fourth child together — know how to keep their relationship spicy. As OK! previously reported, the "Wanted" musician admitted that she and Eric make sure to get intimate time together as often as possible.
"Communication, as cliché as it sounds. If there's a problem, we talk about it. Not everything is going to always be rainbows and butterflies but we are a family and we love each other," Jessie said when asked by a fan on Instagram what they key to their successful romance is. "So, if there's anything that needs to be talked about, we just talk about it and we listen to each other and respect each other. Andddddd tbh s--. Frequent multiple times a week. I think it's super healthy for marriages."
The pair, who already share three kids: Forrest, 5, Eric Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne, 9, are excited to add another person to their clan.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It was extremely shocking and surprising, but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful," the proud mama said about their upcoming addition on social media. "Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon."