Jessie James Decker Spills Out of Her Bikini Top While Joking About Having a Fifth Kid With Husband Eric: Watch
Will Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker be expanding their family?
On Wednesday, March 5, the country singer, 36, showed off her curves in a hilarious video where she asked the former NFL player, 37, to have another kid.
In the clip, the “Lose Control” artist spilled out of a small red bikini with flower details and flaunted her flat tummy.
Eric then answered the phone, saying, “Hey,” to which Jessie said, “Hey, I was thinking about it.”
“Huh?” the athlete questioned in confusion.
“I think we should have one more baby and hope that it’s a girl,” Jessie exclaimed, as Eric replied, “Is that right?”
“Ya, what do you think?” asked the mother-of-four, who shares kids Vivianne, 10, Eric Jr., 9, Forrest, 6, and Denver, 1, with the hunk. “Um, I don’t know if it’s possible,” Eric said, seemingly referencing getting a vasectomy.
“It’s not impossible. You can get it reversed,” Jessie assured while reaching for her wine glass, to which he noted, “I’m not getting it reversed.”
“Why? We deserve one more little girl. Vivvy is so amazing!” the musician stated.
On top of the clip, Jessie wrote, “When you had one too many,” referring to having drank a bit more than usual.
“Uno mas @ericdecker? 🤣🤣🤣” she captioned the upload.
In response, fans supported Jessie’s idea of expanding their family.
“I’m kinda with drunk Jessica 😂😂 y’all have adorable babies,” one person penned, while another teased, “One too many drinks or kids? 😆.”
“😂😂😂 If I was married and we looked like you two I would keep having kids too 😍,” a third added, as a fourth wrote, “I say yes, y’all make the cutest babies and you bounce back like a rubberband sister. You look amazing as always 🥰.”
“Do it do it @ericdecker,” one more dared.
As OK! previously reported, Jessie has been no stranger to showing off her body recently, as on February 27, she shared a sultry video in a black one-piece swimsuit while promoting her new Cupshe line.
In the footage, the hot mama dropped her robe in front of a large billboard of herself in the same ensemble.
The star’s toned behind was on full display as the wrap fell to the ground. Jessie also accessorized the look with heels and sunglasses and wore her hair in voluminous curls.
“I don’t typically walk around Nashville in a swimsuit dropping my robe in front of a billboard, but this felt like a good time to start lol 🥂✨😎,” she penned.