Kevin Costner Has 'Really Fallen' for Jewel After Contentious Divorce: 'Things Are Definitely Getting Serious'

"Ever since that trip, he’s been spending most of his time with Jewel. He's really fallen for her," a source recently revealed to a news publication, seemingly referring to previous suspicion Costner and Jewel spent New Year's together after they were both seen in Colorado.

The pair's romance appears to be heating up, as the insider claimed the "Foolish Games" songstress, 49, has "practically moved into" the award-winning actor's $145 million mansion in Carpinteria, Calif., where Baumgartner had been living prior to their marital demise.