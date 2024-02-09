Kevin Costner Has 'Really Fallen' for Jewel After Contentious Divorce: 'Things Are Definitely Getting Serious'
Kevin Costner is head over heels for his rumored new girlfriend, Jewel.
Months after his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner, both the Yellowstone star and his former wife of 18 years have seemingly found love elsewhere — with Costner reportedly dating the "You Were Meant For Me" singer and his fashion designer ex allegedly involved in a relationship with their former neighbor Josh Connor.
"Ever since that trip, he’s been spending most of his time with Jewel. He's really fallen for her," a source recently revealed to a news publication, seemingly referring to previous suspicion Costner and Jewel spent New Year's together after they were both seen in Colorado.
The pair's romance appears to be heating up, as the insider claimed the "Foolish Games" songstress, 49, has "practically moved into" the award-winning actor's $145 million mansion in Carpinteria, Calif., where Baumgartner had been living prior to their marital demise.
"Things are definitely getting serious," the confidante confessed of Costner, 69, and the four-time Grammy-nominated singer.
One aspect of their relationship that makes it so special is the multitude of things they have in common.
The Bodyguard star, who is the frontman of the country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, and Jewel, who, as of 2021, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, both share a mutual love for music.
Plus, Jewel's childhood memories of growing up in rural Alaska allow her to fully appreciate Costner's 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo.
The dynamic duo, who was allegedly set up by mutual friend Richard Branson, both experienced divorces prior to their rumored fling, as Jewel was married to Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014, while Costner was married to his ex-wife Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994 before exchanging vows with Baumgartner 10 years later.
Jewel shares her son, Kase, 12, with Ty, while Kevin and Christine share three kids, Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.
Kevin is also a dad to his and Cindy's three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 — as well as his son Liam, 26, whom he shares with ex Bridget Rooney.
Of course, their shared similarities are great, but the cherry on top is that Kevin and Jewel perfectly match the description of one another's respective types.
Jewel "often falls for rugged cowboy types," while Kevin "has a thing for blondes," the source concluded.
The alleged couple has yet to officially confirm they are dating.
In Touch spoke to a source about Kevin and Jewel's rumored relationship.