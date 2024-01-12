Jill Biden Declares Husband Joe's 'Age Is an Asset' as Voters Worry About His Health Ahead of 2024 Election

"As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that worries about his age and health? Can he do it?" Mika Brzezinski asked Jill, 72, during a candid chat with MSNBC.

"He can do it, and I see Joe everyday. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his passion. Every single day. I say his age is an asset," she declared of the 81-year-old.