Jill Biden Declares Husband Joe's 'Age Is an Asset' as Voters Worry About His Health Ahead of 2024 Election
Jill Biden is aware of the chatter about her husband's health, but she defended him ahead of the 2024 election.
"As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that worries about his age and health? Can he do it?" Mika Brzezinski asked Jill, 72, during a candid chat with MSNBC.
"He can do it, and I see Joe everyday. I see him out traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his passion. Every single day. I say his age is an asset," she declared of the 81-year-old.
"He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history," the blonde beauty, who married Joe in 1977, added.
Though Joe isn't polling well at the moment, Jill declared she feels "confident" things will work out in her husband's favor.
“I know that the campaign is going to be tough. But I am confident we’re going to win … You have to look at Joe and what he offers: wisdom, experience, steady. And then you look at the other side: Chaos. Crazy. So there are your two choices," she shared.
“I think my greatest joy has been really the ability to travel around and … lift up people. I think no matter whether it’s celebrating teachers … or whether it’s going to some disaster and people are just holding on tight because there’s been a tornado or a fire and they just, you know, all hope is lost and just trying to lift them up and give them hope. And I think that’s my greatest joy is seeing how I can make a difference in helping people," she explained of her role.
As OK! previously reported, Joe has been known to mess up in his speeches or act confused. In September 2023, he made it clear he's all there. “I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” the president said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union at the time. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”