First Lady Jill Biden 'Is Very Involved in Making Sure' Her Husband Joe 'Gets Enough Rest' as She 'Crafts the Presidential Schedule'

"Aides feel he doesn’t know his own physical limitations and tries to do too much," he continued. "That has this adverse effect where he ends up wearing himself out. Even though he is doing more events, he actually presents as more tired, which is then how you get these poll numbers that show that over 70 percent of voters have serious concerns about him doing a second term."

As a result, some of the aides roll their eyes, as they think the president "doesn't realize how old he can come across."