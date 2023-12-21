First Lady Jill Biden 'Is Very Involved in Making Sure' Her Husband Joe 'Gets Enough Rest' as She 'Crafts the Presidential Schedule'
Though Joe Biden is president, it seems like his wife, Jill Biden, is running things behind the scenes.
According to Axios reporter Alex Thompson, the first lady, 72, makes sure the president, 81, is in good shape as he's constantly busy due to his job.
"Jill Biden has an extraordinary amount of influence over the president’s schedule," Thompson said on the Tuesday, December 19, episode of CNN This Morning. "Now, it’s usual for first ladies to keep an eye on the schedule. It is not so normal for a first lady to be crafting the presidential schedule."
The blonde beauty is also "very involved in making sure [Biden] gets enough rest. She's also been pushing him on his diet, trying to get him to eat more fish and salmon and a little less junk food," Thompson said. "She is very much in this role of making sure that the president, who is the oldest president ever, is staying healthy, getting enough rest and being able to present as vigorous going into this re-election."
Additionally, Biden, who is the oldest person elected president, frequently brings up how old he is, which causes conflict between his staffers.
"A lot of aides that I have talked to have been struck that Biden behind closed doors repeatedly says, ‘I feel so much younger than my age.’ He says it so often and with such real sincerity that there’s become this tension where he ends up overextending himself," Thompson explained.
"Aides feel he doesn’t know his own physical limitations and tries to do too much," he continued. "That has this adverse effect where he ends up wearing himself out. Even though he is doing more events, he actually presents as more tired, which is then how you get these poll numbers that show that over 70 percent of voters have serious concerns about him doing a second term."
As a result, some of the aides roll their eyes, as they think the president "doesn't realize how old he can come across."
Since Biden is in his eighties, many people are nervous if he can withstand another four years in the White House if he's elected again.
However, many people are hoping he wins as they don't want Donald Trump to be the president for the second time.
“Now, this guy is beyond dangerous, and I just hope people can realize it. Once you go down that road, it won’t be easy to come back,” Robert De Niro recently said in an interview with Rolling Stone.
“I think that if Biden was on a gurney and couldn’t move anything but his eyes to blink ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ he’s our person,” he added. “There’s no way that he’s not the guy to take Trump down. Nikki Haley, maybe? We need anything to get rid of Trump. If she came in it could at least throw him off and have her be the nominee. But Biden is the best person at this point.”