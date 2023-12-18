OK Magazine
Joe Biden Frustrated at 'Unacceptably Low' Poll Numbers, President Delivered 'Stern' Speech to Close Aides: Report

Dec. 18 2023, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is apparently not happy with people allegedly favoring Donald Trump over him ahead of the 2024 election, a new report claims.

"After pardoning a pair of turkeys, an annual White House tradition, Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled: His poll numbers were unacceptably low and he wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it," The Washington Post reported.

"He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, according to people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation," the outlet noted.

Joe and his wife, Jill Biden, have apparently told "aides and friends they are frustrated by the president's low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump," the report said, adding that in recent weeks, the pair have "grown upset that they are not making more progress."

President Joe Biden is frustrated with his poll numbers, a report revealed.

However, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, declined to comment on the report.

"The President and first lady meet regularly with their senior team for updates and to review plans," he said.

Donald Trump is apparently up in the polls.

As of late, Donald, 77, is leading Joe, 81, in the poll 47 percent to 43 percent in a hypothetical ballot between only those two candidates. In a hypothetical ballot with five independent candidates, Donald has 37 percent while Joe has 31 percent.

According to The Washington Post, Democrats have come to terms with the president's declining popularity.

"They routinely point to comments made by lawmakers, donors and pundits who declared Biden's 2020 primary campaign over when he was routed in Iowa and New Hampshire before he went on to win the nomination and the presidency," the outlet reported.

Joe Biden had a 'stern' talking with his staff, a report claims.

As OK! previously reported, David Axelrod, a former White House official, urged Joe to drop out of the race now.

"It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not 'bed-wetting,' but legitimate concern," Axelrod wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, November 5.

Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

"The @POTUS is justly proud of his accomplishments. Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore," he continued. "Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?"

