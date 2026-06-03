Jill Biden Recalls 'Frosty' Interaction With Melania Trump After 2025 Inauguration

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Former First Lady Jill Biden described a highly tense, "frosty" limousine ride with Melania Trump during the January 20, 2025, inauguration of the latter's husband, Donald Trump. In her newly released memoir, A View From the East Wing, Jill detailed the awkward encounter that took place as they traveled together from the White House to the U.S. Capitol. The 74-year-old former FLOTUS wrote that a steely Melania, 56, refused to engage in meaningful conversation, giving curt replies and repeatedly steering the discussion back to the weather.

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Inside the Ladies' 'Frosty' Car Ride

Source: MEGA Jill Biden spilled on an awkward experience she had with Melania Trump in her new memoir.

While the women rode together in one car, Joe and Donald were in another. "The presidents' car was likely frosty too, but at least they'd spent considerable time in each other’s company," Jill recalled. "This would be one of the few interactions Melania and I had ever had."

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden claimed Melania Trump would only talk about the weather during their drive.

When their chaperone, John Bessler, the husband of Minnesota's Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, tried to break the tension by asking Melania about her son Barron Trump's schooling, Melania looked out the window, muttered "NYU" and immediately redirected the conversation back to the clouds. "Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather," Jill wrote. To signal political appeasement and unity, Jill chose to wear a purple Ralph Lauren suit. She also tried to match Melania's "weather-only program" by expressing sympathy for the military dogs out in the bitter cold, but her efforts fell flat.

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden admitted she has 'compassion' for the first lady despite their differences.

According to the memoir, the icy relationship was deeply personal and tied to years of political conflict. Jill noted that Melania blamed former President Biden directly for the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. This resentment persisted despite Jill feeling empathy for Melania, noting she knew firsthand how distressing it must have been. "I have compassion for her, having been subject to the same kind of search," Jill admitted. "I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer."

Jill Biden and Melania Trump's Tension Has Been Ongoing

Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly blames Joe Biden for the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago.