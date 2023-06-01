Jill Duggar Reveals She Felt Obligated to Do Bombshell Megyn Kelly Interview Defending Brother Josh: It Was a 'Suicide Mission'
Jill Duggar opened up on her shocking interview with Megyn Kelly in Prime Video's upcoming docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Her sit-down with Kelly came not long after it was revealed in 2015 that the eldest Duggar child, Josh, had molested four of his sisters when he was between the ages of 14 and 15-years-old. Jill claimed that her father, Jim Bob, was eager to smooth things over and preserve their reputations, leaving Jill and sister Jessa feeling forced to act
"There was an urgency in trying to figure out how the show was going to be handled in the wake of the 2015 events," she shared in the new documentary. "As far as recovery and damage control, you just feel like a burden and the weight falls on you to help because you're the only one who can [help]."
During their 2015 interview with the conservative commentator, Jessa claimed that the people calling her brother a "child molester or a pedophile or a rapist" were "so overboard" and that it was a "lie." Meanwhile, Jill chided the media for making them come forward to talk about the incidents rather than letting the "victims" make the choice.
In Shiny Happy People, the 32-year-old the mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 11 months, with husband Derick — confessed that if she had to make the choice all over again, she "wouldn't have done the Megyn Kelly show."
"I feel like I was bearing the burden and the weight of..." she said, before starting to cry. "Me and Jessa just felt the weight of it. It fell on us."
Despite volunteering to do the interview, she admitted that she had felt obligated to "help" her family as their reputations fell apart.
Derick, 34, had harsher words for the Duggar patriarch and matriarch, claiming he wouldn't have called the interview "voluntary" at all, before noting that Jill and Jessa were "basically called on to carry out a suicide mission" to save face for the family.
"Like, "You're gonna destroy yourself, but we need you to take the fall so we can carry the show forward because the show cannot fail,'" he explained.
"I don't even like to talk about it because it's not something that I'm proud of," Jill said. "If I hadn't felt obligated to one, do it for the sake of the show, and two, do it for the sake of my parents, I wouldn't have done it."
Derick added, "[The Duggars] were gonna do whatever they could to get the return on their investment. If that meant collateral damage, that meant collateral damage."
Watch Shiny Happy People on Prime Video on Friday, June 2.