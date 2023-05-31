Jill Duggar Reveals Why She Initially 'Didn't Want' to Be Involved With Duggar Family Secrets Docuseries
Prime Video's Shiny Happy People pulls back the curtain on the dark secrets of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) — a notoriously cult-like religious organization that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar famously taught their children to follow — and the cycle of physical and emotional abuse it allegedly perpetuates.
The tell-all features interviews from Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard, Duggar cousin Amy King and Amy's mother, Deanna Jordan. However, in a recent sneak peek, Jill reveals that, at first, didn't want to have anything to do with the series.
"Yeah, I mean, doing an interview like this isn't easy, and I didn't want to do it," Jill confesses in the clip. "There's a lot there. Like, do I want to open that can of worms?"
The documentary will also delve into the running theme of "rampant" sexual abuse that occurs within families who are involved with the IBLP — specifically shining a light on Josh Duggar's molestation of four of his sisters, including Jill.
"It's just hard to go through," the 32-year-old adds in another portion of the sneak peek, referring to the abuse as well as the fallout of it being exposed in the media.
"There are a lot of families that are in a similar situation," she continues. "But it was very different, in the sense that like, my family was on television."
As OK! previously reported, Josh, now 35, sexually abused several of his sisters in the early 2000s when he was between 14 and 15-year-old. The shocking allegations became public in 2015.
Six years later, the eldest Duggar child was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography for completely separate crimes and is currently serving out a 12 and a half year sentence in Texas.
"It's hard to speculate on what makes somebody an abuser, and what makes them in particular a child abuser," Shiny Happy People producer Blye Faust exclusively told OK! earlier this month while discussing whether being raise within the IBLP was what led to Josh's deviant criminal behavior. "But certainly, it does not help when you are in an organization that gives men unfettered power over women and children."
Watch Shiny Happy People on Prime Video on Friday, June 2.
ET shared the sneak peek of Jill discussing why she initially didn't want to be a part of the series.