Jill Duggar Reveals Why She Initially 'Didn't Want' to Be Involved With Duggar Family Secrets Docuseries

Prime Video's Shiny Happy People pulls back the curtain on the dark secrets of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) — a notoriously cult-like religious organization that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar famously taught their children to follow — and the cycle of physical and emotional abuse it allegedly perpetuates.

The tell-all features interviews from Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard, Duggar cousin Amy King and Amy's mother, Deanna Jordan. However, in a recent sneak peek, Jill reveals that, at first, didn't want to have anything to do with the series.