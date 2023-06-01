'The Unedited Truth': Jill Duggar to Release Tell-All Book Slamming Strict Upbringing, Behind-the-Scenes 'Intimidation' While Filming TLC Show
Jill Dillard (née Duggar), 32, and her husband, Derick, 34, are gearing up to release a bombshell book spilling secrets of the Duggar family's strict religious beliefs and shocking details of their time filming their hit TLC shows.
Counting the Cost: A Memoir was written with the help of author Craig Borlase and is set to hit shelves next January.
"For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting," a book statement from Simon and Schuster read.
"Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans."
The summary noted that earlier in life, Jill "didn't protest the strict model of patriarchy that her family followed, which declares that men are superior, that women are expected to be wives and mothers and are discouraged from attaining a higher education, and that parental authority over their children continues well into adulthood, even once they are married."
However, as Jill grew into adulthood and started a family of her own with Derick, "the red flags" of her upbringing "became too obvious to ignore."
"For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members—they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets," it continued. "Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey."
As OK! previously reported, Jill isn't only speaking out in her new tell-all tome, but also in an upcoming Prime Video docuseries. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The show will take a deep dive into the dark secrets of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a religious organization that many of the Duggars once followed — though some of the Duggar family offspring, such as Jill and Jinger, have since walked away from the beliefs.
While discussing her decision to sit down for an interview with producers of the series, Jill revealed she hadn't always been sure she wanted to be involved.
"Yeah, I mean, doing an interview like this isn't easy, and I didn't want to do it," she confessed in a sneak peek shared earlier this week. "There's a lot there."
Watch Shiny Happy People on Prime Video on Friday, June 2.