'The Unedited Truth': Jill Duggar to Release Tell-All Book Slamming Strict Upbringing, Behind-the-Scenes 'Intimidation' While Filming TLC Show

"For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members—they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets," it continued. "Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey."

As OK! previously reported, Jill isn't only speaking out in her new tell-all tome, but also in an upcoming Prime Video docuseries. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The show will take a deep dive into the dark secrets of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a religious organization that many of the Duggars once followed — though some of the Duggar family offspring, such as Jill and Jinger, have since walked away from the beliefs.