Not So Happy Mother's Day: Michelle Duggar Slammed Over Controversial Parenting Decisions: 'Not All of Her Daughters Love Her'

"[Gothard's] teachings in a nutshell are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, 'I don't know what God expects of me,'" the mother-of-two explained in an interview back in January. "The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world."

Jinger added that this fear left her always worried that she might make a wrong decision that would lead to God's punishment, even for something so small as deciding to go visit a friend's house.

"I thought I could be killed in a car accident on the way, because I didn't know if God wanted me to stay home and read my Bible instead," she said.