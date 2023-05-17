OK Magazine
Not So Happy Mother's Day: Michelle Duggar Slammed Over Controversial Parenting Decisions: 'Not All of Her Daughters Love Her'

By:

May 16 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) received mixed reactions after sharing a loving message for her mom, Michelle Duggar, on her Instagram earlier this week.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mama!" she captioned a sweet selfie of them posing cheek to cheek on Sunday, May 14. "I love you so much. 💜"

Although many fans flooded the comments section to pass on their own Mother's Day wishes and marvel at how much Jinger looks like the Duggar family matriarch, others slammed the 56-year-old for her very controversial parenting decisions.

"A good mother protects all her children not just one," one user wrote, seemingly referring to her oldest son, Josh Duggar, whose molestation of his teenager sisters was allegedly covered up by Jim Bob and Michelle years before he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. A second follower agreed, chiming in, "Exactly!"

"She allowed her children to be SA'd! Hoe [how] exactly is that a good mother?" another commenter alleged, as a fourth boldly insisted, "Not all of her daughters love her."

Other commenters also attacked Jinger for seemingly throwing her parents "under the bus" with her recent tell-all memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in which she discussed how she's grown away from certain harmful spiritual beliefs she was taught through the IBLP organization previously led by Bill Gothard.

"[Gothard's] teachings in a nutshell are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, 'I don't know what God expects of me,'" the mother-of-two explained in an interview back in January. "The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world."

Jinger added that this fear left her always worried that she might make a wrong decision that would lead to God's punishment, even for something so small as deciding to go visit a friend's house.

"I thought I could be killed in a car accident on the way, because I didn't know if God wanted me to stay home and read my Bible instead," she said.

Although Jim Bob and Michelle have yet to speak out publicly about the contents of the book, an insider revealed in February that they were "embarrassed" by their daughter's candid revelations.

