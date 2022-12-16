More Money Troubles? Jim Bob Duggar Sells Several Vehicles From Pricey Car Collection After Offloading Acres Of Property
Counting On alum Jim Bob Duggar appears to be slowly but surely selling off pieces of land and other expendable assets that he owns after the 2021 cancellation of their hit TLC series.
The Duggar family patriarch's Personal Property Report revealed he recently owned but has since sold a 2006 Dodge RM 3500, a 1979 trailer and a 2020 Yes Tandem. It is unclear how much he offloaded the vehicles for at the time.
As of May 2022, he currently owns a 2011 Mercedes, a 2007 Dodge Ram, a 2015 Honda Pilot and other cars on his sprawling Arkansas property, with an estimated combined value of over $47,000.
As OK! previously reported, this comes as Jim Bob and Michelle continue to sell off small portions of their 97 acre estate. Earlier this year, they sold 6 acres of their property, equaling to roughly $46,000 in sales.
He also transferred ownership of another 6 acres to his son Josiah, and his wife, Lauren, on Tuesday, November 1, although it is unclear if it was free of charge or if the couple made an agreement to pay back the television personality for the acreage.
On top of the other casual asset sales, Jim Bob's 23-year-old son, Jeremiah, bought a .38-acre empty plot from him for $63,000, but on Friday, November 11, he reportedly sold it back to his father for only $10.
This comes as rumors swirl that Jim Bob and Michelle are tightening up on their finances after losing roughly $850,000 per year after the end of their partnership with TLC. The network made the decision to axe Counting On following the arrest — and later sentencing — of their eldest son, Josh, on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.
"TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the network said in a statement announcing the show's cancellation.