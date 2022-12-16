More Money Troubles? Jim Bob Duggar Sells Several Vehicles From Pricey Car Collection After Offloading Acres Of Property

Counting On alum Jim Bob Duggar appears to be slowly but surely selling off pieces of land and other expendable assets that he owns after the 2021 cancellation of their hit TLC series.

The Duggar family patriarch's Personal Property Report revealed he recently owned but has since sold a 2006 Dodge RM 3500, a 1979 trailer and a 2020 Yes Tandem. It is unclear how much he offloaded the vehicles for at the time.