'That Poor F---': Joe Rogan Claims Mike Pence Tanked His Own Presidential Campaign With His Controversial Tucker Carlson Interview

The conversation in question occurred earlier this month at a summit in Des Moines, Iowa, when Carlson openly questioned Pence's priorities.

"You are distressed that the Ukrainians don't have enough American tanks. Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around. There's not one city that's gotten better in the United States, and it's visible," the former Fox News host told the ex-VP.

"Our economy has degraded, the suicide rate has jumped, public filth and disorder and crime have exponentially increased, and yet, your concern is that the Ukrainians — a country most people can't find on a map — who've received tens of billions of U.S. tax dollars, don't have enough tanks," he continued. "I think it's a fair question to ask, like, where's the concern for the United States in that?"

"That's not my concern," Pence shot back. "Tucker, I've heard this routine from you before. That's not my concern."