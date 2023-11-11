Jimmy Fallon Is 'Picking Up the Pieces' and 'Turning Over a New Leaf' After Talk Show Scandal

The comedian, 49, apologized and vowed to do better, and an insider claimed that two months later, he's made good on his promise.

"He’s picking up the pieces, both at the office and at home," the source spilled to a magazine of the star, who shares two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen.

"Jimmy is turning over a new leaf," the source continued. "He apologized to his staff, is making family time a priority and has sought out counseling to change old patterns that don’t suit him any longer."