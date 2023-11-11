Jimmy Fallon Is 'Picking Up the Pieces' and 'Turning Over a New Leaf' After Talk Show Scandal
Jimmy Fallon is determined to earn back his nice guy reputation.
In September, a report revealed that several staffers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon accused him of creating a toxic workplace, while others claimed he had been inebriated on set.
The comedian, 49, apologized and vowed to do better, and an insider claimed that two months later, he's made good on his promise.
"He’s picking up the pieces, both at the office and at home," the source spilled to a magazine of the star, who shares two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen.
"Jimmy is turning over a new leaf," the source continued. "He apologized to his staff, is making family time a priority and has sought out counseling to change old patterns that don’t suit him any longer."
When it comes to the work front, the Saturday Night Live alum is going above and beyond to ensure staffers feel respected.
"Jimmy is implementing morale-boosting programs at work — staff dinners, group yoga classes — activities that will regain the trust of employees, especially the ones whose feelings were hurt," the source revealed. "He may have faltered in handling certain situations before, but he’s all about learning from his mistakes."
The source said Fallon is also putting his family first.
"Jimmy’s focus is to not get overwhelmed and take it out on others, at work or at home," they said. "You can already see the difference in him. His main objective is to maintain a better work-life balance. He’s mortified that he let things get so out of hand."
Unlike Ellen DeGeneres, the actor never suffered a fall from grace due to the workplace accusations, though it likely helped that at the time of the scandal, his show was off the air due to the writers strike, which lasted from May to September.
In his first episode back from the hiatus, he reflected on his job and thanked viewers.
"I had a lot of time, five months, a lot of time to really just sit and think. And I finally just took a moment and realized how grateful I am for all of this and for this show," he gushed. "I really love this job, I love doing it. I love telling jokes, I love interviewing people, I love making you laugh. I’m very lucky to have this show, and I want to thank you all for supporting and choosing to have me in your bedrooms at nighttime."
Fallon made it clear that he hopes to be in the studio for years to come.
"I’m so happy to be back," the dad-of-two concluded. "Thank you to our crew, our staff, our writers are now back in the building and we are going to make some fun shows."
