Jimmy Fallon's 'Insulting' Apology for Toxic Workplace Allegations Blasted: 'He Is a Toddler'
Jimmy Fallon apologized for his actions after reports surfaced that The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon is a toxic place to work.
"I'm sorry if I embarrassed you. I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game," he reportedly told staff on a group call after the bombshell report surfaced. "There are things I’ve done in the past that are embarrassing, but I never mistreated anybody."
"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people," he continued. "I just wanted to … say I miss you guys."
However, fans were annoyed at the overall statement in general.
“Why didn’t and couldn’t he apologize in person? I find the Zoom apology insulting,” one person wrote, while another said, "He is a toddler."
“Fallon’s ‘apology’ is about how he was inconvenienced by the Rolling Stone article exposing him as a raging a----- and nothing about apologizing to staff or saying how he will change,” a third person fumed, while another compared the allegations to what happened when Ellen DeGeneres mistreated her staffers on her talk show.
“The Jimmy Fallon saga is following EXACTLY the same footsteps that Ellen DeGeneres tread … accusations. Denial. Apology. Will his show being axed be next?” another person added.
As OK! previously reported, 16 and current and former Tonight Show staffers spoke out about the alleged workplace environment, claiming that their dreams were crushed after finding out what really happens behind the scenes.
To make matters worse, staffers claimed the show lacked any sort of leadership, as people kept rotating in and out, and Fallon would sometimes act out, going on to claim he was prone to "outbursts."
One anonymous employee told Rolling Stone, "Writing for late night is a lot of people’s dream jobs, and they’re coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way."
NBC also released a statement about the ordeal.
"We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority," one of the network's executives said in a statement on Thursday, September 7.
"As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate," they continued. "As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."