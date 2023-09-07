Jimmy Fallon's 'Toxic Workplace' Environment Ruined Staffers 'Dreams' of Working for 'The Tonight Show': Report

The two current and 14 former staffers insisted The Tonight Show has been a "toxic workplace for years — far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV," according to a new report, which noted the environment completely ruined their "dreams" of working for a talk show as renowned as Fallon's.

Aside from the 48-year-old's "erratic behavior" and frequent "outbursts," staffers grew tired of the show's "ever-changing leadership teams," which has included nine different showrunners within the last nine years — all who "seemingly don’t know how to say no to Jimmy."