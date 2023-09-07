Jimmy Fallon's 'Toxic Workplace' Environment Ruined Staffers 'Dreams' of Working for 'The Tonight Show': Report
Uh oh! It seems Jimmy Fallon's late night show isn't all fun and games.
The Tonight Show host is under fire after a total of 16 current and former employees came forward with strong allegations claiming their time working for Fallon has been all but pleasant.
The two current and 14 former staffers insisted The Tonight Show has been a "toxic workplace for years — far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV," according to a new report, which noted the environment completely ruined their "dreams" of working for a talk show as renowned as Fallon's.
Aside from the 48-year-old's "erratic behavior" and frequent "outbursts," staffers grew tired of the show's "ever-changing leadership teams," which has included nine different showrunners within the last nine years — all who "seemingly don’t know how to say no to Jimmy."
Various past employees admitted their former workplace involved a "pretty glum atmosphere," where they were allegedly "belittled and intimidated by their bosses, including Fallon himself," the report revealed.
One staffer, who requested to remain anonymous, told the news outlet: "Writing for late night is a lot of people’s dream jobs, and they’re coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way."
"Nobody told Jimmy, 'No.' Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners. You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long," another individual who used to work for Fallon confessed.
Three different people admitted they experienced suicidal ideation during their time at The Tonight Show, according to the report.
"Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time. I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, 'Why do I think about this all the time?'" one ex-employee detailed.
In response to the bombshell accusations, NBC released a statement, which read: "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."
Rolling Stone released a report about Fallon's "toxic workplace" environment.