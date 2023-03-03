Jimmy Kimmel Confident Donald Trump Will Go To Prison: You'll 'Be Begging For Hair Spray'

Kimmel began by talking about how Trump keeps declaring he's committed no crimes prior to speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“In Washington, the fascist and the furious have gathered to praise their lord and savior, Donald Trump, at the annual CPAC convention,” the talk show host began.

Kimmel said Trump, who is set to speak at the conference on Saturday, March 4, will likely continue to spread conspiracy theories about how the election was stolen from him, among other things.

“The Tandalorian was very fired up today,” he joked. “He wrote in all caps, ‘They’re not coming for me. They’re coming for you. I’m just in their way.’”