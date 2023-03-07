Donald Trump Vows To Stay In Presidential Race If Indicted: 'It'll Enhance My Numbers'

The businessman could be charged with serious crimes, especially after he claimed the 2020 election was rigged, despite President Joe Biden successfully winning the race.

“Jury foreman, a rather bizarre young woman is going around doing media interviews and saying exactly what’s going on, one of many grand juries,” Trump told the audience, adding that his opponents “do anything they can to hurt me politically, because they’re afraid of me and they’re afraid of you, that’s what it is."