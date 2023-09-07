Jimmy Fallon Claims He 'Never Mistreated Anybody' After 'Tonight Show' Toxic Workplace Allegations

"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people," he continued. "I just wanted to… say I miss you guys."

As OK! previously reported, 16 current and former Tonight Show staffers banded together with allegations that the set had been a "toxic workplace for years — far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV" that crushed their "dreams" of working on the talk show.