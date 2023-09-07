OK Magazine
Jimmy Fallon Claims He 'Never Mistreated Anybody' After 'Tonight Show' Toxic Workplace Allegations

Source: NBCU
By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Jimmy Fallon has apologized following allegations that The Tonight Show was a "toxic" work environment.

"I'm sorry if I embarrassed you. I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game," he reportedly told staff on a group call. "There are things I’ve done in the past that are embarrassing, but I never mistreated anybody."

jimmy fallon
Source: mega

Jimmy Fallon has hosted 'The Tonight Show' since 2014.

"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people," he continued. "I just wanted to… say I miss you guys."

As OK! previously reported, 16 current and former Tonight Show staffers banded together with allegations that the set had been a "toxic workplace for years — far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV" that crushed their "dreams" of working on the talk show.

nbc jimmy fallons boss fired toxic work environment
Source: mega

'The Tonight Show' also previously faced allegations of being a toxic environment in early 2022.

The staff members also alleged that the leadership on the show was constantly changing and accused Fallon of being "erratic," claiming he was prone to "outbursts."

One anonymous employee said, "Writing for late night is a lot of people’s dream jobs, and they’re coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way."

jimmy fallon mega
Source: mega

Jimmy Fallon was accused by current and former staffers of being 'erratic' and disrespectful.

That same day, NBC released a statement on the negative feedback.

"We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority," one of the network's executives said in a statement shared on Thursday, September 7.

"As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate," they continued. "As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

Source: OK!

Deadline reported the details of Fallon's phone conversation with staffers.

