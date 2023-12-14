Jimmy Kimmel Blasts House Republicans' Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden

Despite the lack of evidence against the president, the House approved the launch of the inquiry on Wednesday, November 13.

Kimmel illustrated to his viewers the seemingly baseless nature of the impeachment inquiry by joking, "You can't impeach someone for falling asleep during 'Wheel of Fortune.'"

The late-night host also acknowledged Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for his stance against unfair inquiries.

In a video clip aired on the show, Johnson boldly stated, "You can't impeach a President because you don't like him. That's not how this system works." It is worth noting that Kimmel did not specify when the clip was recorded, potentially implying a change in Johnson's position in recent years.