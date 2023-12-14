Jimmy Kimmel Blasts House Republicans' Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden
In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joined the growing list of critics who have expressed their discontent with the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Despite the lack of evidence against the president, the House approved the launch of the inquiry on Wednesday, November 13.
Kimmel illustrated to his viewers the seemingly baseless nature of the impeachment inquiry by joking, "You can't impeach someone for falling asleep during 'Wheel of Fortune.'"
The late-night host also acknowledged Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for his stance against unfair inquiries.
In a video clip aired on the show, Johnson boldly stated, "You can't impeach a President because you don't like him. That's not how this system works." It is worth noting that Kimmel did not specify when the clip was recorded, potentially implying a change in Johnson's position in recent years.
Kimmel also brought attention to a resurfaced interview in which Johnson revealed that he and his son monitor each other's pornography usage.
The comedian humorously linked this revelation to Johnson's evolving stance on impeachment, stating, "This time he said we have to follow the truth where it takes us, which is also what he said to his teenage son when they decided to become porno accountability partners."
The controversy surrounding President Biden deepens as his opponents persistently seek to link him to his son Hunter Biden's alleged crimes. Hunter currently faces nine criminal charges related to a federal tax case, with special counsel David Weiss filing a second case against him.
Republicans, such as Representative Jim Jordan, have been particularly vocal in their criticism of the First Son. He's even expressed his intent to hold President Biden's son in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena, despite his own refusal to comply with the House's January 6 committee's requests.
The comedian couldn't resist quipping, "Maybe we should hold them in contempt together like a buddy prison type film" — his remark underscoring the ironic situation where those accusing others of contempt are themselves allegedly guilty of the same offense.
Kimmel ended the monologue by telling his audience, "These Republicans, they would have you think Joe Biden is both a doddering old coot who can't tie his own shoes and also a brilliant criminal mastermind."