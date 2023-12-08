President Joe Biden Ignores Reporter Awkwardly Screaming to Get His Attention: 'That's a Hard Pass'

Katelyn Polantz and John Berman were discussing Hunter Biden's recent indictment — the first son was hit with nine tax charges in California earlier this week — while waiting to see if President Biden would take any questions regarding the bombshell legal move.

"Actually, let’s pause for one minute here. He’s headed to Nevada for a campaign trip and also for an infrastructure event. These are the places where occasionally reporters and members of the White House pool can get questions to the president of the United States," Berman explained. "Sometimes presidents, including President Biden, choose to answer them."