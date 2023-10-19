'I Ache for Him': Joe Biden Mocks Jim Jordan After Losing House Speaker Vote

Jordan was considered by many to be the Republican's best shot for a unified pick after Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise removed himself from the running. 22 Republican congressmen and women voted against the Ohio Representative, along with the entirety of the Democratic caucus.

Jordan vowed to remain in the race despite his disappointing showing in the second round. The House is adjourned until noon on Thursday.

Some Republicans, including three former Republican House speakers, on Wednesday pushed for the lower chamber to vote to elevate the authority of Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore.

One key Republican source told outlets that, after the vote, "all roads lead to McHenry."