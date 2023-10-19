OK Magazine
'I Ache for Him': Joe Biden Mocks Jim Jordan After Losing House Speaker Vote

joe biden mocks jim jordan after failing vote to become house speaker
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden took a jab at GOP congressman Jim Jordan for his unsuccessful attempts to become the House Speaker.

This mocking response from the president came on Wednesday, October 18, as he prepared to depart Tel Aviv and return to Washington, D.C.

joe biden mocks jim jordan after failing vote to become house speaker
Source: MEGA

Biden joked about Jordan failing House Speaker vote.

“Do you have a view of Jim Jordan’s current predicament? Unable to secure the speakership?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I ache for him,” Biden replied, getting a chuckle from the crowd, before adding, “No. Zero. None.”

joe biden mocks jim jordan after failing vote to become house speaker
Source: MEGA

22 House Republicans voted against Jordan during the House Speaker ballot held on Wednesday.

Jordan was considered by many to be the Republican's best shot for a unified pick after Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise removed himself from the running. 22 Republican congressmen and women voted against the Ohio Representative, along with the entirety of the Democratic caucus.

Jordan vowed to remain in the race despite his disappointing showing in the second round. The House is adjourned until noon on Thursday.

Some Republicans, including three former Republican House speakers, on Wednesday pushed for the lower chamber to vote to elevate the authority of Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore.

One key Republican source told outlets that, after the vote, "all roads lead to McHenry."

joe biden mocks jim jordan after failing vote to become house speaker
Source: MEGA

'I ache for him,' Biden replied when asked if he had any remarks regarding the matter.

Biden was also questioned about the alleged bombing of a hospital in Gaza that some sources said killed more than 500 Palestinians on Tuesday.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas initially blamed Israel for the attack, while Israeli officials blamed Hamas for the strike.

A reporter asked Biden, "Do you have a message to people on the streets right now?"

“Well, I can understand why in this circumstance they wouldn’t. I can understand that. But, I would not, you notice, I don’t say things like that unless I have faith in the source from which I’ve gotten it. Our Defense Department says that it’s highly unlikely that it was Israelis,” Biden answered.

Source: OK!

During his visit to Tel Aviv, Biden had agreed with Israeli intelligence assessments that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the hospital bombing. This conclusion was reached independently by the Pentagon.

Additionally, Israel's Channel 12 aired footage that clearly showed rockets being launched from Gaza and the subsequent explosion at the hospital.

Mediaite and CBS News provided quotes and sources for this article.

