'They Have No Shame': Hunter Biden Publicly Defies Subpoena to Testify Privately and Criticizes House Republicans

During the press conference, which took place in front of the U.S. Capitol, Hunter acknowledged his past mistakes before criticizing Republicans.

"I'm here today to acknowledge that I've made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded," he said. "For that, I'm responsible for that. I'm accountable. And for that, I'm making amends."

Hunter quickly shifted the focus to what he called the betrayal of the MAGA Republicans. "I am first and foremost a son, a father, a brother, and a husband from a loving and supportive family," he told reporters. "I'm proud to have earned degrees from Georgetown University and Yale Law School."

"I'm proud of my legal career and business career," he continued. "I'm proud of my time serving on a dozen different boards of directors, and I'm proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships."