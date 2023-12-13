'They Have No Shame': Hunter Biden Publicly Defies Subpoena to Testify Privately and Criticizes House Republicans
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, announced in a press conference that he will defy the House Oversight Committee subpoena to testify privately.
Hunter also took the opportunity to lash out at the "unrelenting Trump attack machine."
During the press conference, which took place in front of the U.S. Capitol, Hunter acknowledged his past mistakes before criticizing Republicans.
"I'm here today to acknowledge that I've made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded," he said. "For that, I'm responsible for that. I'm accountable. And for that, I'm making amends."
Hunter quickly shifted the focus to what he called the betrayal of the MAGA Republicans. "I am first and foremost a son, a father, a brother, and a husband from a loving and supportive family," he told reporters. "I'm proud to have earned degrees from Georgetown University and Yale Law School."
"I'm proud of my legal career and business career," he continued. "I'm proud of my time serving on a dozen different boards of directors, and I'm proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships."
The First Son proceeded to address the attacks he claims to have endured from Republicans over the last number of years.
He stated, "For six years, MAGA Republicans, including members of the House committees who are in a closed-door session right now, have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family and my friends. They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They have belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service."
In his defense, Hunter claimed his father, Joe, had no financial involvement in his various business ventures.
"My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist," he alleged.
- Hunter Biden Is 'Absolutely Certain' He Will Be Cleared Of 'Any Wrongdoing' After Probe Into Business Dealings
- President Joe Biden Insists Embattled Son Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Ongoing Tax Crimes Investigation
- Federal Agents Potentially Ready To Charge Hunter Biden With Tax & Gun Crimes: Report
Biden ended his public speech by criticizing the House Oversight Committee for subpoenaing him, accusing them of engaging in political interference in what should have been a five-year investigation.
He said, "They have no shame. These same committee chairmen have engaged in unprecedented political interference in what would have already been a five-year investigation of me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the FBI had over 40 sources on criminal matters relating to the Biden family dating back to Joe's time as vice president to Barack Obama.
According to one of the sources, Joe and Hunter allegedly coerced Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder and CEO of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma fired.