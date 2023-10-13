Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump Is 'Angling' for the 'Nobel Piece of S--- Prize' After Attacking Israel in a 'Doozy of a Speech'
Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Donald Trump's recent speech about Israel, where he “addressed the horrific terrorist attack on Israel by attacking Israel," the comedian said on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Earlier this week, the former president, 77, gave "a doozy of a speech," according to Kimmel, 55, in which he dropped some anti-Israel rhetoric onto the crowd.
“Hamas would never have gone into Israel if his election hadn’t been rigged; he called Israel’s defense minister a jerk; he did some ax-grinding about Netanyahu; and had some complimentary words about Israel’s enemies in Lebanon," Kimmel stated. “He’s really angling for that Nobel Piece of S--- Prize."
After Trump's questionable comments made the rounds on the internet, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi fought back, insisting that we "don't have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts."
But Kimmel said: “Unfortunately, we do have to bother with it,” he said, before sharing a clip of Trump praising Hezbollah as being “very smart."
This is not the first time Kimmel went after Trump. As OK! previously reported, after Trump claimed the war between Israel and Hamas wouldn't be occurring if he were the leader of the U.S.
“I KEPT ISRAEL SAFE! NOBODY ELSE WILL, NOBODY ELSE CAN, AND I KNOW ALL OF THE PLAYERS!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
But Kimmel immediately tried to refute Trump's statement.
“Well, then strap on some kevlar and get over there, McRib Rambo,” the TV personality quipped. “Trump would like us to believe that his mere presence would have kept Hamas out of Israel and Russia out of Ukraine. This is coming from a guy who couldn’t even keep Kanye out of Mar-a-Lago.”
“It’s pretty clear that at this point, he’s got no connection with reality at all,” he continued. “All he can see are perfect phone calls, and unfair witch-hunts, and elections he won, wars he would’ve prevented.”
Kimmel then came up with a resolution, stating: “Build a little Oval Office in a mental institution and put him in there. Tell him he’s been reinstated as president. He’d be perfectly content drawing on weather maps and pushing that little red Diet Coke button. He’d be happy, we’d be happy, let’s get it done!”