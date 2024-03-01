Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump Will Have to Sell 'Tool' Son Eric on Craigslist to Cover His Mounting Courtroom Fines: Watch

Letitia argued Donald, who was ordered to pay the government for overstating the value of his real-estate, is unlikely to win in the appeals process.

“There is no merit to defendants’ contention that a full bond or deposit is unnecessary because they are willing to post a partial undertaking of less than a quarter of the judgment amount,” Letitia wrote. “Defendants all but concede that Mr. Trump has insufficient liquid assets to satisfy the judgment; defendants would need ‘to raise capital’ to do so.”

“These are precisely the circumstances for which a full bond or deposit is necessary, where defendants’ approach would leave OAG with substantial shortfalls once this Court affirms the judgment,” she continued.