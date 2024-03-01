Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump Will Have to Sell 'Tool' Son Eric on Craigslist to Cover His Mounting Courtroom Fines: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel seemed to have a great solution to Donald Trump's legal troubles: sell his second eldest son, Eric Trump!
On the Thursday, February 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian, 56, spoke about Donald's mounting legal fees, noting how he needs to “come up with the full $454 million penalty or a bond to cover it” if he wants to appeal his civil fraud ruling in New York.
“In other words, a man who became famous for never paying anyone back has to convince a bonding company he will definitely pay them back and it’s not happening,” the TV host quipped.
“He owes like a whole Powerball Lottery jackpot,” he continued. “He may very well have to sell off his properties to cover it. But that’s a worst-case scenario.”
Jimmy then suggested the businessman sees "how much he can get for Eric on Craigslist. He has him listed in the ‘Tools’ section.”
Then, Jimmy proposed another idea. “Wouldn’t it be great if Trump has to sell Mar-a-Lago to some billionaire liberal? Maybe Oprah-Lago would be a solution?” he said.
On Wednesday, February 28, an appeals court judge said the former president must come up with the full amount to cover the $454 million verdict in the civil fraud trial. He then proposed to post a $100 million bond, but State Attorney General Letitia James denied the request.
“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the Judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond,” Trump’s lawyers Clifford Robert and Alina Habba wrote. “Appellants nonetheless plan to secure and post a bond in the amount of $100 million.”
Letitia argued Donald, who was ordered to pay the government for overstating the value of his real-estate, is unlikely to win in the appeals process.
“There is no merit to defendants’ contention that a full bond or deposit is unnecessary because they are willing to post a partial undertaking of less than a quarter of the judgment amount,” Letitia wrote. “Defendants all but concede that Mr. Trump has insufficient liquid assets to satisfy the judgment; defendants would need ‘to raise capital’ to do so.”
“These are precisely the circumstances for which a full bond or deposit is necessary, where defendants’ approach would leave OAG with substantial shortfalls once this Court affirms the judgment,” she continued.