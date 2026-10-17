Jimmy Kimmel Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Got the 'Double Trump Dump' After Ambassador Ouster

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Jimmy Kimmel watched President Donald Trump dismiss Kimberly Guilfoyle as somebody who merely dated his son “a long time ago” and arrived at a harsher description of her political downfall: the “double Trump dump.” During the October 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host reacted to Trump’s former family fixture losing her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid reports that she asked a donor to pay her $100,000 American Express bill, among other dubious dealings.

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Donald Trump Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Wasn’t Family

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Kimberly Guilfoyle was not a member of his family, despite her former engagement to his son Donald Trump Jr.

Trump was asked about Guilfoyle after his administration removed her from the diplomatic post. A reporter noted that she had been “almost a member” of his family. “No, she wasn’t a member of my family,” Trump replied. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago, but she wasn’t, no.” Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, and they became engaged in 2020 before separating in 2024. She also served as a prominent Trump campaign surrogate and fundraiser. “Not only did she date your son for six years; they were engaged to be married,” Kimmel responded.

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The ‘Double Trump Dump’

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel coined the phrase 'double Trump dump' while discussing Kimberly Guilfoyle’s separation from Donald Trump Jr. and her removal from the diplomatic post.

“They broke up two years ago, and you sent her to Greece to get rid of her,” Kimmel continued. “Poor Kimberly Guilfoyle. You know, she’s the first woman ever to get dumped by Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump,” he said. “She got the double Trump dump, and that’s got to hurt.” Kimmel turned reports of Guilfoyle’s alleged corruption back on the president. “This president will not tolerate corruption in his administration unless he benefits directly from it,” he joked.

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

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Jimmy Kimmel ‘Almost’ Feels Bad for Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Donald Trump’s reported financial ties to cryptocurrency and a luxury aircraft provided by Qatar.

Kimmel argued that Guilfoyle allegedly seeking help with her credit-card debt appeared modest beside the financial dealings he attributed to Trump’s family. “Donald Trump himself took a $400 million plane from Qatar. He’s made billions of dollars in crypto. His sons have made billions in crypto,” Kimmel said.“

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel also referred to financial arrangements involving Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Saudi investors.