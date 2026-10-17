Jimmy Kimmel Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Got the 'Double Trump Dump' After Ambassador Ouster
Oct. 17 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel watched President Donald Trump dismiss Kimberly Guilfoyle as somebody who merely dated his son “a long time ago” and arrived at a harsher description of her political downfall: the “double Trump dump.”
During the October 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host reacted to Trump’s former family fixture losing her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid reports that she asked a donor to pay her $100,000 American Express bill, among other dubious dealings.
Donald Trump Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Wasn’t Family
Trump was asked about Guilfoyle after his administration removed her from the diplomatic post. A reporter noted that she had been “almost a member” of his family.
“No, she wasn’t a member of my family,” Trump replied. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago, but she wasn’t, no.”
Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, and they became engaged in 2020 before separating in 2024. She also served as a prominent Trump campaign surrogate and fundraiser.
“Not only did she date your son for six years; they were engaged to be married,” Kimmel responded.
The ‘Double Trump Dump’
“They broke up two years ago, and you sent her to Greece to get rid of her,” Kimmel continued.
“Poor Kimberly Guilfoyle. You know, she’s the first woman ever to get dumped by Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump,” he said. “She got the double Trump dump, and that’s got to hurt.”
Kimmel turned reports of Guilfoyle’s alleged corruption back on the president.
“This president will not tolerate corruption in his administration unless he benefits directly from it,” he joked.
- Donald Trump Says Son Don Jr. Only 'Dated' Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'a Long Time Ago' Despite Their Engagement: 'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'
- Donald Trump Jr. and Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Haven't Spoken Since 2024 Split
- 'What a Family': Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump Sending Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece in New Role Amid Split Rumors
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Jimmy Kimmel ‘Almost’ Feels Bad for Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimmel argued that Guilfoyle allegedly seeking help with her credit-card debt appeared modest beside the financial dealings he attributed to Trump’s family.
“Donald Trump himself took a $400 million plane from Qatar. He’s made billions of dollars in crypto. His sons have made billions in crypto,” Kimmel said.“
Jared Kushner and Ivanka took billions from the Saudis. Melania gets big checks from Amazon. They’re all cashing in,” he added.
“All she did was ask a donor to pay off her credit card bill,” he continued. “You almost have to feel bad for her.”