Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Selling Pieces of His Mugshot Suit With Trading Cards

The release of Trump's digital trading cards was met with a wide rand of reactions online. Many have joked about comparing the cards to the card games Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic the Gathering to others calling out the ex-prez for milking his supporters for every dime they have.

One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter to write, "If anyone's looking for a Trump in a cowboy hat on a horse, I'm willing to trade for one of him in a Bikini at Mar-a-Lago. Just DM me." Another posted, "Even MAGA friends of mine have been complaining about losing money on Trump bucks and NFTs."

A third joked, "This is by far the worst Universes Beyond set Magic the Gathering has ever put out."

