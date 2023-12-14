Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Selling Pieces of His Mugshot Suit With Trading Cards
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at former President Donald Trump for his latest entrepreneurial venture. Kimmel humorously criticized Trump for selling scraps of the suit he wore during his arrest in Georgia earlier this year.
The late-night host openly laughed at the idea of the embattled politician attempting to profit from his old clothes.
According to reports, Trump plans to send a piece of the outfit he wore when his mugshot was taken to anyone who purchases all 47 of his latest set of digital trading cards.
Kimmel sarcastically exclaimed, "Wow," expressing his disbelief at the former president's attempt to cash in on such an unusual item.
During his monologue, Kimmel posed the question, "What is going on?!?" He later referred to Trump as the "most shameless person in the history of the world."
During a monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host addressed the exorbitant price of the cards, stating that each card costs $99. He then highlighted the option to purchase all 47 cards for a grand total of $4,653 plus tax. However, the real eye-opener came with the inclusion of a postage stamp-sized piece of the suit Trump wore on the day of his fourth arrest.
Trump himself declared this fabric swatch the "most historically significant artifact in United States history."
Kimmel seized the opportunity to draw a humorous parallel, pointing out that there are only 13 original copies of the Constitution, while the number of fabric swatches from a "XXXL fat guy suit" remains unknown.
The release of Trump's digital trading cards was met with a wide rand of reactions online. Many have joked about comparing the cards to the card games Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic the Gathering to others calling out the ex-prez for milking his supporters for every dime they have.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter to write, "If anyone's looking for a Trump in a cowboy hat on a horse, I'm willing to trade for one of him in a Bikini at Mar-a-Lago. Just DM me." Another posted, "Even MAGA friends of mine have been complaining about losing money on Trump bucks and NFTs."
A third joked, "This is by far the worst Universes Beyond set Magic the Gathering has ever put out."
Trump has also reportedly been dipping into his campaign donation funds to help pay his pricey legal bills. The former president's legal bills leapt from $1.9 million to $14.6 million in 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission — and there doesn't appear to be any end in sight.
Aside from the various criminal indictments surrounding the embattled businessman, in a recent civil case, Trump was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse against former journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a department store bathroom in the 1990s.