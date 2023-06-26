Donald Trump Is Dipping Into Campaign Donation Funds to Pay Pricey Legal Bills
Donald Trump is using 10 percent of his campaign donations to pay off his growing legal bills, according to a disclosure written on the former POTUS' digital fundraising platform.
This updated amount is a huge jump, as he previously only took 1 percent of donations to help cover attorney fees.
It's been reported Trump made the change in February or March of this year, just before he was hit with a slew of legal troubles, including a 34-count indictment for falsifying business files in connection to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The exchange was made just before the 2016 election.
Meanwhile, he was also hit with a 37-count indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents confiscated from his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.
Trump's legal bills leapt from $1.9 million to $14.6 million in 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission — and there doesn't appear to be any end in sight.
Aside from the various federal investigations surrounding the embattled businessman, in a recent civil case, Trump was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse against former journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a department store bathroom in the 1990s.
He was ordered to shell out $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages, but has since continued to proclaim his innocence in both television appearances and on his Truth Social platform.
- Donald Trump May Have Taken Classified Documents With the Intention of Giving Them to 'Foreign Dictators,' Jen Psaki Claims
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Party With David Guetta as Daddy Donald Trump Deals With Legal Issues — See Photos
- Donald Trump Mocked for His 'Out of Control Rat's Nest' at Faith and Freedom Event
"I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book," Trump ranted on Tuesday, May 23. "IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!"
On Friday, June 23, the 77-year-old posted $5.6 million to the court as a security deposit while his lawyers are in the process of appealing the sexual abuse verdict. If they successfully appeal, Trump will get his millions back in full "with any interest earned on such funds."
If they are unsuccessful, the amount will go to Carroll.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
New York Times reported when Trump changed the amount of funds taken from his campaign donations to cover legal bills.