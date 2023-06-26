Donald Trump Is Dipping Into Campaign Donation Funds to Pay Pricey Legal Bills

It's been reported Trump made the change in February or March of this year, just before he was hit with a slew of legal troubles, including a 34-count indictment for falsifying business files in connection to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The exchange was made just before the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, he was also hit with a 37-count indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents confiscated from his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.

Trump's legal bills leapt from $1.9 million to $14.6 million in 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission — and there doesn't appear to be any end in sight.