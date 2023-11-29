Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Klan Mom' Marjorie Taylor Greene for Asking to Appear on His Show to Promote Her New Book
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's offer to come on his show by bringing some receipts.
On Monday, November 27, Kimmel addressed Greene's invitation with a series of jokes and jabs directed toward their heated past.
Greene posted on X last Wednesday, calling out the TV star and accusing him of repeatedly lying about her on his show.
She then suggested they discuss her book and what needs to be done to "SAVE AMERICA!" — however, Kimmel did not seem too eager to take her up on the offer.
"I guess I'm a Hollywood libtard who's part of the celebrity pedophile Satan club until she has a book to promote. Then she'd love to swing by," Kimmel quipped on his ABC show.
He also took a dig at Greene's book, remarking that she took a break from burning books to write one.
The late-night host also referenced a past incident with Greene in which she called the cops over a quip he made about her.
"This woman called the police on me for a joke, and now she wants to be a guest on the show," Kimmel said, highlighting her apparent change of heart.
Last year, on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian referred to Greene as a "Klan mom," jokingly asking, "Where's Will Smith when you need him?" referencing Smith's infamous Oscars slap.
Greene later reported Kimmel's remarks to the authorities, claiming it was a threat against her.
The congresswoman tweeted, "ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police."
Kimmel retweeted Greene's post, writing, "Officer? I would like to report a joke."
Kimmel made a second reference to this incident during his monologue, suggesting he might report Greene's book as a "bomb" to the Capitol police.
“Part of me wants to invite her here so I can let her wait for an hour down in the green room doing power squats and then bump her. Even just to screw with Matt Damon, it would be fun,” Kimmel said. “But I also don’t want rabies.”