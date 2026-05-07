Politics Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Very Rational' Donald Trump for Insulting Young Girl's Volleyball Dreams During Event Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YoTube; MEGA Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically seized on Donald Trump's awkward 'totally lucid' interaction with children during an Oval Office event. Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Despite the escalating feud between him and President Donald Trump, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically described the POTUS as a "totally lucid, very rational, clear-minded, level-headed person" after Trump ranted about transgender rights and "men in women's sports" to a group of children, including young volleyball and soccer players. Trump’s comments came during a White House event on Tuesday, May 5, celebrating the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, which Trump revived as part of an attempt to bring back a school fitness test. Kimmel highlighted a moment in which Trump allegedly hinted that a young girl in attendance was too short for volleyball, telling her, "soccer might be better.”

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YoTube Jimmy Kimmel jokingly called the president 'very rational.'

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Kimmel reacts to Trump’s remarks to kids at an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday: “Very very normal. Just a totally lucid, very rational, clear-minded, level-headed person sharing his thoughts on gender reassignment with a group of young kids.” pic.twitter.com/Ay9dPzIgzk — LateNighter (@latenightercom) May 6, 2026 Source: @latenightercom/X Donald Trump was rude to a little girl.

When the POTUS asked the little girl what sport she played, she replied, “I play volleyball, and then in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer.” Trump then asked, “And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball. Do you get up high? Can you jump high?” When the girl answered, “Not very,” Trump told her, “Soccer might be better.” The president then added, “I’m just looking; I think she’d be a great soccer player,” telling the unimpressed child, “That’s good. Good luck, OK?”

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Trump just mocked a little girl for being short, and stomped on her ambitions.



Little Girl: “I play volleyball and in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer.”



Trump: “And with your height do you smash the volleyball. Can you get up high? Can you jump high?”



Little Girl: “Not… pic.twitter.com/V5YfG1Eof4 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 5, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/X 'Can you jump high?' Donald Trump asked the young kid on May 5.

“Very, very normal. Just a totally lucid, very rational, clear-minded, level-headed person sharing his thoughts on gender reassignment with a group of young kids,” Kimmel quipped in his Tuesday monologue. Kimmel mocked the POTUS for his "disturbing" obsession with measuring the physical attributes of children. Social media joined him, with political commentator Ed Krassenstein writing on X that Trump “mocked a little girl for being short and stomped on her ambitions.”

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YoTube Donald Trump was called out for stomping on the child's dreams.

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“The children thought they were going to the White House but ended up at the Circus... and not a good one!” quipped another. “That little girl instinctively knows he’s insane, protecting her solar plexus from that pervert,” noted another of the child’s body language. Another delved a bit deeper into Freudian territory, remarking, “I'm starting to think that Trump just really wants to be a girl. I mean, the amount of time he spends stewing and talking about it seems to indicate more than fear. Maybe he's projecting frustration about it because it represents a thwarted personal ambition.”

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YoTube Jimmy Kimmel frequently mocks the president.