What Is Jimmy Kimmel's Net Worth? How the Famous Talk Show Host Made His Millions
How much does Jimmy Kimmel rake in?
The charismatic talk show host has an estimated whopping net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Throughout his decades-long career, the comedian has made most of his money hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The star earns an annual salary of $15 million from the late night talk show, which he has hosted since 2003 on ABC. Prior to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he co-hosted Comedy Central's The Man Show and Win Ben Stein's Money.
Additionally, Kimmel has made some cash through side gigs such as hosting various Comedy Central roasts, doing voice acting for animated films and even writing his own children's book, The Serious Goose.
Kimmel also owns a slew of multi-million dollar homes in Hermosa Beach, Calif., as well as a $7.1 million home in Hollywood Hills and a fishing lodge in Idaho.
The father-of-four is currently filming Season 22 of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he continually pokes fun at all things pop culture and politics. As of late, the 55-year-old has been targeting Donald Trump in his jokes.
On the Monday, October 16, episode of the show, Kimmel spoke about the gag order federally imposed on the former president due to his indictment regarding his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
The gag order the celeb referenced prevents Trump from publicly attacking Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, Smith's staff and "court personnel" involved with the case.
After receiving the order, Trump shared a message, saying, "Today really isn’t about gagging me, it’s an attempt to gag the American people.”
To which Kimmel fired back, "No, it's you. We’re still able to say pretty much anything we want.”
Kimmel then brought up the ex-commander-in-chief's Monday, October 16, speech in Iowa, where he claimed he isn't anxious about possibly being locked up.
"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," the 77-year-old said during his recent remarks. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."
Trump added: “But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again."
Kimmel quipped of the ex-POTUS' words, “Oh, yeah. We understand that. That actually is the plan: You go to jail, and the country becomes a democracy again. I’m glad we’re finally on the same page.”