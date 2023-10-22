What Is Jimmy Kimmel's Net Worth? How the Famous Talk Show Host Made His Millions

Kimmel then brought up the ex-commander-in-chief's Monday, October 16, speech in Iowa, where he claimed he isn't anxious about possibly being locked up.

"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," the 77-year-old said during his recent remarks. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."