BREAKING NEWS
Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Elon Musk for 'Recruiting' a 'Harem of Baby Mamas'

Elon Musk reportedly has 14 children by several different mothers.

April 17 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue for the April 15th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! focused on Elon Musk’s life as a father.

Musk reportedly has 14 children, whom he shares with different women. During Kimmel’s segment, he roasted the tech billionaire for allegedly “recruiting” women on social media to birth his children. He noted that Musk “buys their silence with multi-million dollar non-disclosure agreements.”

The late-night host compared Elon Musk seeding the world to 'Alien vs. Predator.'

Kimmel sourced The Wall Street Journal’s investigative report about Musk and his desire to bring as many children into the world as possible. “Of all places, [WSJ] published a bonkers account of Musk’s efforts to seed the world in his own image,” the late-night host joked.

“Sources told the Journal they believe there could be more mini-Musks out there,” Kimmel added. “Many more mini-Musks. You’ve heard of Alien vs. Predator? Elon might be both of them.”

Jimmy Kimmel said the tech billionaire looks like a 'kangaroo' carrying its own children.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel quipped about Musk’s former remarks regarding why he wants to father many children. “He has stated in the past that he believes declining birth rates are the greatest threat to humanity,” the host said. “I’m not sure what planet Elon lives on. This one seems full to me. Ever try to get out of the parking lot at Dodger Stadium? I think we’re good on people.”

Though the comedian called out Musk for forming a “harem of baby mamas,” he joked that the billionaire may have given birth to his children himself. “He’s probably carrying a few around in his pouch like a kangaroo,” Kimmel said as a photo of a shirtless Musk appeared on the screen.

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Elon Musk spending $300 million to elect Donald Trump president.

Kimmel went on to reference the X owner’s text message to a woman who was carrying his child, comparing it to his relationship with President Donald Trump. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” the text stated.

“It is kind of sweet, I guess. Elon loves babies. I mean, he spent $300 million to get one elected president,” the talk show host joked.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the comedian slammed Musk for having a fake relationship with the president to elevate his status and income.

Jimmy Kimmel told 'Rolling Stone' he thinks Elon Musk is faking his friendship with the president.

“Well, he’s kind of the same as Trump in a lot of ways. I mean, he supported [Barack] Obama and then Hillary [Clinton], and now it’s convenient for him to support Trump,” Kimmel told the news outlet. “And to me, those are the worst people. I don’t think Trump believes in any of it, and I don’t think Elon Musk believes in it.”

