Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Elon Musk for 'Recruiting' a 'Harem of Baby Mamas'

Kimmel quipped about Musk’s former remarks regarding why he wants to father many children. “He has stated in the past that he believes declining birth rates are the greatest threat to humanity,” the host said. “I’m not sure what planet Elon lives on. This one seems full to me. Ever try to get out of the parking lot at Dodger Stadium? I think we’re good on people.”

Though the comedian called out Musk for forming a “harem of baby mamas,” he joked that the billionaire may have given birth to his children himself. “He’s probably carrying a few around in his pouch like a kangaroo,” Kimmel said as a photo of a shirtless Musk appeared on the screen.